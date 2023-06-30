The contrast between haute couture and ready-to-wear

Ready-to-wear and couture present two different approaches to making clothing. While haute couture refers to handmade, unique and custom-made garments, ready-to-wear is clothing produced in large(er) quantities in a factory – which incidentally still always requires human hands – and is accessible to the general public because of its lower price. FashionUnited has outlined the differences between these two categories in this background piece.

1. Ready-to-wear/Prêt-à-porter/Confection

What is the difference between ready-to-wear, prêt-à-porter and confection?

These three terms are synonyms of each other. Confection is the Dutch term, ready-to-wear the English term and prêt-à-porter the French. Often you see these three terms used interchangeably, but the meaning remains the same.

Ready-to-wear refers to clothing produced on a large scale in a factory, in standard sizes (such as 34-44 and XS-XL), to be sold in finished condition.

Background: The production of ready-to-wear takes place in factories and workshops How does that work?

In a ready-to-wear factory, garment making is divided into a large number of separate operations, such as cutting and sewing. For cutting, the sizes are more or less fixed, and are done by means of patterns in different, often standardised, sizes, making mass production easier and cheaper. Assembling a garment and post-processing often still require human handling. Usually several textile workers (or garment workers) each take care of a small piece of the garment. There are those who insert zippers all day, make buttonholes or stitch back panels. This is considered the most efficient way of working and comes with a practical reason: there is usually a machine for one type of finishing or operation. Read more here: Everything about the (traditional) supply chain and the core players of fashion industry

Clothing brands such as Levi's and Primark, as well as fashion designers such as Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger all produce and sell ready-to-wear clothing.

Ready-to-wear in pictures: Bottega Veneta FW23, via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Ready-to-wear in pictures: Tommy Hilfiger SS23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight (left) and C&A AW23, courtesy of C&A (right)

How much does ready-to-wear cost?

Prices of ready-to-wear clothing vary enormously, and can range from a few tens of pounds to several thousand pounds for designer brands.

Pricing is largely dependent on the price segment in which the clothing brand operates. A t-shirt from a discount store can cost as little as five pounds, while a t-shirt from a luxury brand costs around 300 pounds. There are five different price segments in the fashion world that clothing brands, fashion companies and stores are active within. Each segment represents a certain price level:

Low segment: Primark, Next Low-mid segment: Marks & Spencer Middle segment: Gap, Karen Millen, Whistles, French Connection, Nike, Adidas and Reformation Mid-high segment: Ted Baker, Lacoste, Kate Spade, Diesel and Maje High segment: luxury department store Harrods and think of brands such as Gucci, Prada and Bottega Veneta, which are also referred to as high-end fashion.

Are ready-to-wear collections shown on the runway? Are there ready-to-wear fashion weeks? If so, when?

Yes, ready-to-wear is often presented on the catwalk in dedicated fashion weeks. Large fashion houses such as Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton and clothing brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein present shows during these fashion weeks .

Some of the most famous fashion weeks are:

- New York Fashion Week (February and September)

- London Fashion Week (February and September)

- Milan Fashion Week (February and September)

- Paris Fashion Week (February/March and September/October)

The four major fashion weeks take place consecutively every six months. This is also called the ‘fashion circus’: buyers, fashion editors, celebrities and influencers go from fashion week to fashion week to follow the shows and attend presentations.

NB: By the way, this concerns the women’s fashion weeks ( ‘womenswear catwalk season’ ). There are also men’s fashion weeks, where fashion houses show their latest men’s ready-to-wear on the catwalk. These events also take place twice a year, namely in January and June.

Did you know that the clothes you see on the catwalk are sample garments? Pieces on the runways are dubbed clothing samples, which must then be produced post-show. The clothing brands sell their latest collection to retailers, with production orders not placed with factories until retailers have made their orders (in large part) with the clothing brands. In this background piece you can read all about it: This is how a fashion brand’s collection is created

2. Haute Couture/Couture

What is haute couture? How much does it cost? Why is it so expensive?

Haute couture is a French word that means ‘high art of sewing or tailoring’. Haute couture, or couture for short, is also used in Dutch and English.

Haute couture is considered the pinnacle of fashion, the cream of the crop. It is the most exclusive clothing in existence.

Couture is handmade by specialised tailors, often of luxurious/high quality, special fabrics with beautiful details, such as embroidery and appliques.

One haute couture dress may contain as many as two thousand hours of handwork.

Couture - unlike ready-to-wear - is unique. There is often only one of each design, and the piece is also custom-made especially for the client so that it fits perfectly and is tailored to their body and desires.

Couture is also the most expensive clothing available that only a small group of people can afford to purchase. For example, while most houses are unwilling to publish their prices, a dress from the Valentino runway can cost 80,000 pounds.

Couture in pictures: Christian Dior SS23, Haute Couture via Launchmetrics spotlight

Couture in pictures: Viktor&Rolf SS23, Haute Couture via Launchmetrics Spotlight

In these pictures you can see Chanel’s SS23 Haute Couture (left) & Chanel ready-to-wear AW23 (right) via Launchmetrics Spotlight.

How can you become a couturier?

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (formerly known as the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture) is the organisation that determines which fashion houses and designers can call themselves haute couture houses. The Federation (FHCM) was founded in 1868 and represents the interests of the French fashion industry. It is responsible for organising Paris Fashion Week and overseeing the rules and regulations of the country’s industry.

In order to obtain haute couture status, fashion houses must meet strict criteria, such as making custom-made garments for individual clients and having a studio in Paris with at least 15 full-time employees. Designs must also be handcrafted using traditional couture techniques, and collections must be shown twice a year during official Paris Fashion Week.

The FHCM has compiled a list of fashion houses and designers allowed to carry haute couture status, a selection that is then revised annually.

">

In this three minute video take a look inside Christian Dior's atelier. You see the craftsmen (also called "petit mains" ) at work. The images were shot in the last 24 hours leading up to the Christian Haute Couture Show, and so you can see how the finishing touches are put on the French fashion house's AW17 collection. Credit video: Business of Fashion (BOF). "Petit mains" is a French term best translated as ‘the little hands’. The term refers to the highly skilled artisans, usually women, who specialise in delicate handiwork and embroidery. They are hired or employed by high-end fashion houses - such as a Christian Dior in this example - to create couture garments and accessories that require great attention to detail and precision.

Which fashion designers are couturiers?

There are several fashion designers and fashion houses that have been granted haute couture status by the FHCM, including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Valentino and Elie Saab.

The number of fashion houses and designers selected is limited and changes every season, with those wishing to obtain such a status required to meet strict criteria and comply with the rules and regulations of the FHCM, making it a special recognition.

Examples of such designers to have garnered such an acclaim include Iris van Herpen and Viktor & Rolf . Designers considered permanent haute couture members include Maison Martin Margiela, Giambattista Valli and Adeline André.

Couture in pictures: Viktor & Rolf couture SS23. Credit: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP

Couture in pictures: Iris van Herpen Haute Couture SS23. Credit: Iris van Herpen.

Is there also an Haute Couture fashion week? What is the haute couture show calendar?

Twice a year in Paris Haute Couture Week takes place, where couturiers present their outstanding craftsmanship through spectacular catwalk presentations. The event is held annually in January and July.

One of the most high profile shows at Paris Couture Week in July 2016 was Chanel's show. The French fashion house transformed show venue Grand Palais into a couture atelier, including rolls of fabric, work tables and busts. Fun fact: creative director Karl Lagerfeld accepted applause from the show in the company of four seamstresses from the Chanel atelier.



Image: Chanel - © Catwalkpictures.com

What is the history of Haute Couture?

Haute couture has a rich history dating back to the mid-19th century.

In 1858, Charles Frederick Worth, an English tailor living in Paris, opened his own fashion house. Worth is often considered the founder of haute couture because he was the first to sign his garments and ask customers to pay before receiving their orders. He was also the first to organise fashion shows to present his designs to customers.

Want to know more or see some of Charles Frederick Worth's work? Then watch this 30-second video. Credit - YouTube video: Aayushi Mahajan.

">

After Worth, other fashion houses followed his lead and began to specialise in haute couture . In 1868, the ‘Syndicat de la Couture, des Modes et des Tailleurs’ was formed as an organisation designed to protect the interests of haute couture. In 1945, it was renamed the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.