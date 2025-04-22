The creative DNA of HEYANNO: A conversation with designer Loise Læborg Madsen

After more than a decade at Danish fashion brand MOS MOSH, first as a pattern engineer and later as Head of Design, Loise Læborg Madsen felt the urge to start something entirely her own. That "something" became HEYANNO: a design-driven label rooted in craftsmanship, cultural references, and a bolder approach to fashion. In an interview with FashionUnited, Madsen opens up about HEYANNO’s design philosophy, creative direction, and its place in the contemporary fashion landscape.

A fresh start with purpose

“HEYANNO is a feeling,” says Madsen. “It started with a personal need to reconnect with product, with fabric, with design. I wanted to dig my hands into something meaningful again.” Born out of this desire for creative autonomy, HEYANNO represents a new beginning, not just for Madsen, but for anyone looking to approach fashion with playfulness and intention. “It’s about joy, hope, and freedom,” she explains, “but also about precision and quality.”

Madsen is currently the sole full-time team member at HEYANNO, overseeing everything from design to half the production process. “It gives me control, but more importantly, it keeps me close to the product. That’s where the magic happens.”

AW25 Credits: Heyanno

Between minimalism and maximalism

HEYANNO is often described as a balance between minimalism and maximalism, a contrast that is reflected in both silhouette and styling. The brand blends masculine tailoring with unexpected detailing, oversized denim with precise finishes, and bold color choices with refined cuts.

The design influences come from all over the world. Japanese silhouettes, particularly the gender-fluid approach to denim, inspire HEYANNO’s baggy, rigid jeans, while Scandinavian playfulness informs the brand’s use of color. Italian craftsmanship and attention to detail shine through in the tailoring, especially in the brand’s signature blazers, where contrast stitching, bold linings, and fabric quality take center stage. “I’ve always admired the Italian way of dressing, impeccable and classic,” Madsen notes. “I take that and add a twist.”

AW25 Credits: Heyanno

Music as moodboard

HEYANNO’s collections are steeped in emotion and cultural energy, often sparked by music. “Music is my primary source of inspiration,” says Madsen. “Every collection starts with a mood, sometimes it's a David Bowie video, other times it’s the indie vibe of the Haim sisters. Music shapes the tone, the visual world, even the silhouettes.” The Spring/Summer 2025 collection, titled An Ode to Freedom, channels a light, expressive energy, while Fall/Winter 2025 — Neo Rebel — explores edgier, more structured tailoring with a rebellious undertone.

AW25 Credits: Heyanno

Timelessness with a twist

At HEYANNO, timeless design is not synonymous with static classics. Instead, Madsen defines timelessness through quality, fit, and emotional connection. “If I wouldn’t want to wear it five years from now, I won’t design it. That’s my filter.” Fabrics are carefully selected, with an increasing focus on reducing oil-based fibers like polyester. “We’re not 100% there yet, but Spring/Summer 2026 will be 95% oil-free,” she adds.

Fit also plays a key role in longevity. Blazers are slightly oversized with classic underpinnings, allowing versatility while maintaining a distinctive edge. “Someone told me the last collection looked like a curated vintage shop,that’s the biggest compliment I could receive.”

For the fearless: meaning over mass

Who is the HEYANNO woman? According to Madsen, it’s not about age or status. “It’s a vibe. A personality. She’s someone who knows what she wants — someone who’s selective, confident, and willing to invest in fewer, better things.” The brand does not chase trends or cater to mass appeal. “HEYANNO is not for the wallpaper girl,” Madsen says. “It’s for the one who wants to stand out, but in a unique, playful and stylistic way.”

Currently, HEYANNO operates with a streamlined model: two collections per year, each with around 50 styles. The aim is to create pieces with purpose and relevance, not to flood the market. Madsen is also exploring other channels to engage with the brand’s audience, from music festivals and DJ-led events to pop-up experiences that emphasize atmosphere over marketing. “We want to show the clothes in their natural element, not just talk about them, but live them.”