The croco will brighten up your outfit!

I took the inspiration for the croco-printed bags from my mother’s beautiful vintage handbags. The philosophy of functionality, quality and versatility can be found here. As with the first line of I Sette Giorni, the inspiration is taken from Italy. Besides the classic black bag, the colors Testa Moro (dark brown), Grigio (grey) and Cuoio (Cognac color) were chosen. Added to that are trend colors, which will change seasonally.

This line is a special edition and currently only available on pre-order!

The new I Sette Giorni inspired by vintage croco.

I Sette Giorni, Croco collection, courtesy of the brand

I SETTE GIORNI MOVES WITH TIME

The new models are designed with the everyday needs of the modern business woman in mind. There is also a larger model of the shopper available that fits the latest Macbook Pro. This is also available in black croco.

The tote bag and the shopper from Van Renterghem's first bag line can still be found in the collection. In addition, under the guise of functionality, a clutch is included with each bag. These clutches with chains are also available separately, in different colors.

In addition, the collection has been expanded with a wallet, a glasses case, a small classy crossover bag and a backpack in the same colors as the large bags. A denim/leather paddle bag will soon complete the collections.

Occasions are the center line of this new collection.

The croco line is a special edition. This is your sign to sell our bags in your store.

Interested? Contact us for more information