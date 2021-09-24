The Daily Dress Edit to open London pop-up

The Daily Dress Edit, a platform for independent labels and slow fashion, is opening a pop-up in Belgravia, London.

The three-week store will showcase a curated selection of dresses by founder Isabel Spearman, featuring over 40 brands, many of which are small-batch, one-off designs produced exclusively for the pop-up.

Spearman partnered with interior designer Lucy Barlow for the boutique’s interior and surroundings, which they describe as “a space in the style of a Regency dress store with a modern twist.”

Featured brands and designers include Rosie Caldwell and Anna Mason, vintage inspired maternity wear Clary & Peg, O Pioneers, as well as contemporary brands ME+EM, Beulah and My Wardrobe HQ.

The Daily Dress Edit pop-up will be open from 29 September – 17 October at 14-15 Eccleston Yards, in Belgravia, London.