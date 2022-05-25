The eternal charm of the black color in fashion

Black is the “eternal” color in the fashion industry. And it will never go out of fashion. In fact, many people prioritize black when selecting a color for their clothing. Why is black always durable over time? Why has it become such a popular color over time? Let’s find the secret to this beauty with Yvette LIBBY.

1. Black is the elegant color

Since antiquity, black has been associated with the nighttime of the day. As a result, it is regarded as the most enigmatic color. The color black has an enticing beauty to it. It is also associated with prestige, power, intelligence, glamour, and luxury. Black clothes give the impression of elegance, confidence, and sophistication.

2. A secure color

Black is a neutral color that goes well with many other hues. Black outfits are simple to choose because they can be coordinated with a wide range of colors.

Picture: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

Black is appropriate for almost any occasion. If you want to look attractive on a date, wear a black dress that flatters your figure. Black is also the color of authority and solemnity. When it comes to making a good first impression, black is the safest bet - black is the color that goes with the majority of events. It is appropriate for use at any time and in any location. Black clothing, in particular, flatters all skin tones and hair colors.

3. Make time and money savings

Because black is a neutral color, it makes it easier to coordinate the outfits together. Black clothes in the wardrobe will make dressing easier and faster, and they will make you look glamorous without you having to spend too much time thinking about how to mix and match. Choose black as your main color for your outfits, and any other color items you choose to pair with will stand out against the black background.

Black looks great on any fabric. Silk, linen, wool... whatever the material, they are still perfect simply because they are dressed in an appealing black color.

Picture: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

Small dirt does not show up on black clothes for a long time. Nobody is aware. You don't have to remove your wardrobe every season for fear of out-of-date items. Black is a timeless color. Instead of simply following the annual trend line, it appears that black has become a required color for creating fashion.

4. Helps to cover up body imperfections

Black is the most effective color for fooling the eyes. Many people prefer to wear black over other colors because it makes them appear slimmer.

Picture: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

5. Appropriate for all ages

Anyone can dress in black. A lady may not be appropriate for bright colors such as fresh spring green or neon pink, and a teenage girl may be too young to wear chic burgundy or Tibetan red...but black is the color for everyone.

With the advantages that black clothing provides, it will undoubtedly become an essential color in our wardrobe. Because black is a fashion icon, it never goes out of style. The charm combined with mystery in black designs always creates a lasting impression.

In addition to black, white designs are equally "perfect" when paired with other accessories. That’s why the black-and-white color scheme seems to be timeless.

Have you chosen a stylish black design for yourself today?

