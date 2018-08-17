The Fashion and Design Festival Turns 18!

Established for several years at the heart of the city of Montreal in the Quartier des Spectacles, the Fashion & Design Festival (FDF) celebrates creativity and diversity. Founded, produced and directed by Groupe Sensation Mode, it has been a unique happening for 18 years, offering a free programming centered on urban art, fashion, design and music, as well as conferences with internationally-renowned personalities. Each year, numerous emerging artists, Canadian designers, retailers and international icons share their art and vision with the public. It is a true open-air platform, where more than 550,000 festival-goers are expected this year.

Our conferences

Our guests are key figures from the national and international scenes of fashion and design. Presented on August 20, 21 and 24, FMD Talks will kick off the festivities with highly stimulating and inspiring conferences. The discussions will be hosted by passionate speakers, who will discuss entrepreneurship, diversity, scenography and marketing. Guests such as Dior’s perfumer, François Demachy, the editor of Tank Magazine, Caroline Issa, the founder of Le Château, Herschel Segal, or the master of scenography, Robert Lepage, will generously share their creations and their know-how.

Our programming

In addition to exterior fashion shows open to the public, music, dance, design and urban art will meet in an entirely free exterior programming. Every day, the Fashion & Design Festival brings you into the world of urban dance with its Fresh 2 Death dancing competition. To keep on dancing all night long, head over to the Musical Stage to hear our guest artists’ performances. Artists will include Cherry Lena, Nate Husser and Tommy Kruise, to name only a few! On the Main Stage, you will be entertained by a series of grand fashion shows followed by musical performances. For a complete experience, make sure to check out the urban and live art installations and on-site activities.

Pop-up shop village

The FDF is committed to promoting local artists and designers every year! For 4 days, starting 12 p.m., more than 40 boutiques will open their doors in a giant pop-up shop village, specially made for the festival. It is the perfect occasion to make exciting discoveries! You’ll find jewelry, sustainable fashion, accessories, decoration, local designers, and much more to feast the eyes!

To discover from August 22 to 25, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Plan your visit

Montreal is an exceptional tourist city full of beautiful neighborhoods, good restaurants, surprising activities and unusual festivals. The Fashion & Design Festival ends the annual festival loop taking place in the Quartier des spectacles, at the very heart of the city, it is therefore an excellent moment to visit Montreal and to participate in the biggest open-air gathering of its kind in North America!

Photos by Jimmy Hamelin