The Fashion Awards: Best dressed on the red carpet

On Monday night, stars including Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora and Tilda Swinton hit the red carpet in Valentino, Burberry and Nensi Dojaka looks for The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Image: Valentino

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Actress Florence Pugh made a statement in a Valentino look specially designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, who scooped this year’s Designer of the Year accolade . The custom red satin gown was backless with a voluminous train and was paired with slicked-back hair and deep berry lipstick.

Image: BFC by Charlie Wheeler

Tilda Swinton in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Actress Tilda Swinton wore a custom Charles Jeffrey Loverboy dress and coat, inspired by Scottish Artist John Byrne.

Image: Valentino

Kristen McMenamy in Valentino

One of the most striking looks on The Fashion Awards red carpet had to be American model Kristen McMenamy in a Valentino ‘Pink PP’ custom look designed by Piccioli. Her beauty took inspiration from her gown, with her eyes featuring fluttering pink lashes.

Image: BFC by Gareth Cattermole

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who hosted this year’s The Fashion Awards, was unmissable in a custom lime green pleated Gucci dress with ruffle detailing.

Image: BFC by Joe Maher

Rita Ora in Nensi Dojaka

Singer Rita Ora braved the cold in a red ‘naked’ dress from emerging designer Nensi Dojaka’s spring/summer 2023 collection complete with a bra top with heart motifs and a red thong. Ora also sported alien-like make-up around her eyes created by British make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench.

Image: Valentino

Naomi Campbell in Valentino and Burberry

Supermodel Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet in a shimmering, silver sequin caped custom Valentino dress before changing into a Burberry black feather and silk organza gown to present the tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through The Fashion Salute Show.

Image: Burberry

Image: H&M

Irina Shayk in H&M Innovation Stories

Model Irina Shayk was a guest of H&M for The Fashion Awards and debut the retailer’s Innovative Metaverse Design Story collection, which goes on sale in selected stores and online from December 8. Shayk wore a shimmering chestnut-brown dress with sequins made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottle waste, which don’t have a metallic coating and are easier to recycle.