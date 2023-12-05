The Fashion Awards: Jonathan Anderson named Designer of the Year

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson was awarded the prestigious Designer of the Year accolade at the British Fashion Council’s The Fashion Awards 2023, held at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4.

Anderson beat off tough competition from Daniel Lee at Burberry, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, and Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, as well as British designer Sarah Burton for her work at Alexander McQueen to win the coveted award for heading up his own successful label JW Anderson and LVMH-owned luxury fashion house Loewe.

The Fashion Awards 2023, Jonathan Anderson - Designer of the Year Credits: BFC by Jason Lloyd Evans

The awards hosted by TV presenter Maya Jama and musical artist Kojey Radical celebrated 16 awards, which were decided by an international judging panel made up of more than 1,000 industry experts.

Alongside Anderson, other big winners included Maximilian Davis scooping the British Womenswear Designer Award for his work at Ferragamo, while Martine Rose won the British Menswear Designer Award for making a “global impact” on the international menswear landscape.

The BFC Foundation award, created to honour an “initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year,” was awarded to Conner Ives, while the New Establishment Womenswear Award recognised Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for creating a “new movement in British fashion” with their label Chopova Lowena.

The Fashion Awards 2023, Conner Ives - BFC Foundation Award Credits: BFC by Jason Lloyd Evans

Jonathan Anderson, Conner Ives, and Martine Rose win at The Fashion Awards 2023

There was also an honour for Bianca Saunders, who won the New Establishment Menswear Award, while Model of the Year was presented to Paloma Elsesser.

Singer Sam Smith was also celebrated with the inaugural Cultural Innovator Award for their “bold and fluid fashion choices which have ignited impactful conversations on self-expression, identity, and inclusivity” and legendary designer Valentino Garavani was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award by actress Gwyneth Paltrow for his contribution to fashion. This was celebrated with a fashion show of 24 of the most iconic red dresses to a backdrop of: ‘An evening at the opera with Valentino,’ the ballet was filmed last month in his hometown, in the city of Voghera, which dedicated its theatre to him.

The Fashion Awards 2023, Sam Smith - Cultural Innovator Credits: BFC by Jason Lloyd Evans

The British fashion industry also paid tribute to the late Dame Vivienne Westwood and her fearless approach to design and activism and recognised Joe Casely-Hayford with a posthumous Special Recognition Award for his incredible contributions to fashion and culture.

Other special recognition awards were presented to make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and designer Sarah Burton, while Sarah Mower was recognised for championing young designer talent, and former Vogue editor Edward Enninful was presented with the Trailblazer Award.

The Fashion Awards 2023, Sarah Burton - special recognition award Credits: BFC by Jason Lloyd Evans

Below is the full list of this year’s winners:

Designer of the Year Award - Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

British Womenswear Designer Award - Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

British Menswear Designer Award - Martine Rose for Martine Rose

BFC Foundation Designer Award - Conner Ives

New Establishment Womenswear Award - Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

New Establishment Menswear Award - Bianca Saunders

Outstanding Achievement Award - Valentino Garavani

Model of the Year Award - Paloma Elsesser

Special Recognition Award for Special Recognition Award for Contribution to the Fashion Industry - Charlotte Tilbury

Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent - Sarah Mower

Special Recognition Award - Sarah Burton

Posthumous Special Recognition Award - Joe Casely-Hayford

Cultural Innovator Award - Sam Smith

Trailblazer Award - Edward Enninful

The Pandora Leader of Change Award - Michaela Coel

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator - Campbell Addy