The Fashion Awards: Sarah Burton and Daniel Lee up for Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, and Sarah Burton have been nominated for the Designer of the Year award at this year’s The Fashion Awards.
In a statement, the British fashion council said that the designers, who showcased designs for Burberry, JW Anderson and Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Alexander McQueen, were nominated in recognition for producing “innovative collections that have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion”.
The award ceremony takes place on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will also honour Valentino Garavani with the Outstanding Achievement Award and beauty icon Charlotte Tilbury with the Special Recognition Award.
While fashion journalist Sarah Mower, who is also the BFC’s Ambassador for Emerging Talent and chair of the BFC NewGen committee, will receive a Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent, and the late designer Joe Casely-Hayford will be honoured with a posthumous special recognition award.
In addition, the BFC also revealed the nominees for the BFC Foundation award, honouring an “initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year”. This year the accolade is focused on those currently in the BFC’s NewGen initiative in honour of its 30th anniversary. The nominees are Aaron Esh, Chet Lo, Conner Ives, Paolo Carzana, and Sinéad O’Dwyer.
Below is the full list of this year’s nominees:
Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Burberry
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe
Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada
Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
BFC Foundation
Aaron Esh
Chet Lo
Sinéad O’Dwyer
Conner Ives
Paolo Carzana
British Menswear Designer of the Year
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S.Daley
British Womenswear Designer of the Year
Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem
Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo
Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka
Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
New Establishment Menswear
Bianca Saunders
Corteiz
Labrum London
Nicholas Daley
Saul Nash
New Establishment Womenswear
Chopova Lowena
Dilara Fındıkoğlu
KNWLS
Robert Wun
Supriya Lele
Model of the Year
Alton Mason
Anok Yai
Kai-Isaiah Jamal
Liu Wen
Mona Tougaard
Paloma Elsesser