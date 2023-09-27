BFC to honour Valentino Garavani with Outstanding Achievement Award at fashion awards

Mr. Valentino Garavani, the founder and former creative director of Maison Valentino, will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Fashion Awards 2023, organized by the British Fashion Council (BFC). The accolade celebrates Mr. Valentino's nearly 50-year career, marked by iconic couture creations and red-carpet gowns. The award ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 4th and serves as a primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, emphasising fashion's cultural and entertainment intersections and celebrating creativity and purpose in the industry.

Mr. Valentino's legacy is characterised by bold colours, innovative fabrics, intricate embroidery, and impeccable craftsmanship. His eponymous brand, Maison Valentino, continues to bear his iconic Valentino Red and 'V' emblem, maintaining his vision even after his retirement in 2008. In his response to receiving the award, Mr. Valentino expressed gratitude for the transformative power of fashion and a desire to inspire future designers to embrace innovation and glamour while challenging conventions.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, commended Mr. Valentino's visionary creativity, innovative designs, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. The Outstanding Achievement Award acknowledges individuals who have consistently shaped the fashion industry through their creativity and innovation, with past recipients including renowned figures like Yvon Chouinard, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, and Karl Lagerfeld.

The Fashion Awards serve as a global gathering in London to honour change-makers, celebrate creative excellence, and support emerging talent. The event is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which plays a vital role in nurturing the growth and success of the British fashion industry through education, grants, and mentoring. In the 2022/2023 financial year, the BFC contributed over 1.2 million pounds to support designers and scholars in the industry.