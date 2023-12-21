The fashion circle: Loop.a life's sustainable journey

In the ever-evolving landscape of the fashion industry, Loop.a life emerges as a leading innovator in sustainable fashion. This knitwear brand, distinguished by its use of recycled materials without water and dyes, plays a crucial role in addressing the immense textile waste mountain. In an interview with FashionUnited, Dhyana van der Pols, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Loop.a life, shares their vision and approach.

Circular fashion: a personal mission

Dhyana van der Pols, with a background in sustainability in both fast fashion and the luxury sector, emphasizes the necessity of circular fashion. "Transforming discarded garments into new products is not only a sustainable solution but also a personal mission for me," says Dhyana. With an artist family background where paint was homemade, reusing materials has always been a guiding principle in her life.

A pioneer in the Industry

Loop.a life is more than just a brand; it is a movement. By using residual streams that would otherwise be burned or exported, Loop.a life is committed to reducing waste and bringing textile production back to the Netherlands. This approach not only has ecological benefits but also revives a piece of Dutch textile tradition.

Every sweater we make represents our business model and contributes to reducing the waste mountain. Dhyana van der Pols, Chief Commercial Officer Loop.a life

Strategy for Growth and Awareness

Loop.a life's future plans are ambitious. With a focus on all age groups, the brand aims to make circular fashion ageless. "Circularity is not just for the conscious consumer." "Through PR initiatives and collaborations with young brands, we want to increase our brand awareness," explains Dhyana. The opening of a new factory in March is a step in this direction, with the facility also serving an educational purpose.

Response to industry changes

The fashion industry is undergoing significant changes, including raw material scarcity and increased awareness of climate issues. Loop.a life responds by emphasizing their model, which is not dependent on new raw materials but rather reuses leftover materials.

Inspiration and vision for the future

Dhyana draws inspiration from interactions with colleagues and the global community. "Circularity is about empathy for the world, the environment, and each other," emphasizes Dhyana. Loop.a life sees itself not only as a brand but also as a catalyst for a better world.

Loop.a life: innovation and invitation

As a 'slow fashion' brand, Loop.a life does not focus on creating numerous collections per year but on supporting other brands in their sustainable journey. By prioritizing innovation, education, and collaboration, the brand shows a path to a more sustainable future in the fashion industry, where circularity and empathy go hand in hand.