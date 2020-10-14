The Fashion Pact is uniting global companies and CEO's to transform the industry

It was one year ago when French President Emmanuel Macron launched The Fashion Pack and pitched it to the G7 heads of state at the summit Biarritz. 32 groups and brands from the luxury, retail, fashion, sports and lifestyle sector [joined the initiative]https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/fashion-pact-32-fashion-houses-unite-to-protect-climate-biodiversity-and-oceans/2019082644917) which aims to collectively spearhead change through quantified environment objectives.

Fast forward one year, and 60 of the industry’s leading CEO’s of global companies are committed to lessening the impact on climate, biodiversity and ocean life.

Members have identified seven strategic tangible targets with the support of some of the best technical experts, particularly in the areas where collaborative action is needed to scale solutions in order to achieve critical impact on a global scale.

Membership doubled in 2020

Committed companies come from multiple sectors and 14 countries, together representing over 200 brands and 1/3 of the fashion industry. This level of diversity and reach is key to ensure end-to-end impact along the supply chain.

In a statement The Fashion Pact said it is still in the early stages of forging impact, including implementing an operations structure, developing a digital dashboard of KPIs to measure joint impact as well as beginning first collaborative activity on biodiversity together with the technical expertise of industry experts.

Science Based Targets

The signatories have set 7 tangible targets for climate, biodiversity, oceans based on the implementation of Science Based Targets (SBTs) for Climate to achieve net-zero carbon impact by 2050. These targets include implementing the principles of the U.N. Fashion Charter, achieving 25 percent low-impact materials sourcing by 2025, and achieving 50 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 100 percent by 2030 in their own operations.

To kick-off first actions, The Fashion Pact has come together in a series of webinars, named the “Nature of Fashion,” where, together with key conservation experts, members worked jointly on topics such as how to map your supply chain for biodiversity, creating Science Based Targets for Nature, and developing biodiversity strategies.

Signatories include Adidas, Aldo Group, Bally, Bestseller, Gruppo Armani, Moncler, Selfridges, Farfetch, Chanel, Damartex Group, Kering, Stella McCartney, Tapestry, Ralph Lauren, Gap, Inditex and H&M. For a full list go to thefashionpact.org.

Image courtesy Stella McCartney