The Fashion Residency announces inaugural designer selection

In a new initiative to nurture emerging talent in the fashion industry, The Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield has announced its inaugural cohort of six designers for 2024/25. This innovative programme, backed by the Mayor of London, Projekt, Paul Smith's Foundation, and lifestyle publication British GQ, offers a unique blend of studio space and mentorship in the heart of London's financial district.

The residency, which will support three cohorts over three years, provides free studio space in the City of London, funded by Projekt and the Mayor's office. The programme's cornerstone is an extensive mentoring scheme developed by Paul Smith's Foundation, offering over 60 hours of guidance in crucial areas such as legal, finance, production, and marketing. This comprehensive support aims to equip designers with the skills necessary for long-term success in the competitive fashion industry.

Following a rigorous selection process that saw over 170 applications, the chosen designers for the inaugural year are YAKU, Paolina Russo, Laura Pitharas, Karoline Vitto, Paolo Carzana, and Pauline Dujancourt. The final selection was made by a distinguished panel including Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Sir Paul Smith, and Adam Baidawi, Head of Editorial Content at British GQ. These designers were selected based on their unique perspectives, design aesthetics, and clear ambitions for the programme.

The initiative represents a significant investment in London's creative industries, bringing fashion to the forefront of the Square Mile. Justine Simons OBE commented: "I'm delighted that we have such a talented range of designers for the first ever Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield. Our residency combines studio space and mentoring from industry experts, helping them to take their careers to the next level." Sir Paul Smith added: "The number of applications received was unbelievable, this really shows the need for a programme like this, and I wish we could help everyone who applied! I am excited to see how the six designers develop with the mentorship scheme we have put in place."