The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announces January fashion week schedules

In less than one month Paris will resume its fashion weeks for both menswear and haute couture. On Thursday France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) announced the provisional schedules for both fashion weeks.

New additions to the official menswear calendar include Wales Bonner, Kolor, and LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi. The schedule of mens shows in Paris will run from 19 January to 24 January, which are expected to be a mix of physical and digital formats as the pandemic continues to require social distancing at live events.

Paris haute couture will take place from January 25 to January 28, with no new designers added to its calendar. Balenciaga, which was to debut its first haute couture collection under creative director Demna Gvasalia in January, has postponed its first collection until July 2021.