The IAF’s 36th World Fashion Convention is rapidly taking shape

The IAF’s 36th World Fashion Convention, held back-to-back with the EURATEX 9th European Apparel & Textile Convention on November 7-8-9 in Antwerp, is taking shape with a strong backing from a global cast of sponsors.

The Convention will bring together senior apparel industry representatives from across the supply chain. The Convention’s theme ‘Transition of the Global Fashion System’ will therefore be consistently viewed through the lens of the necessary buyer-supplier collaboration to pull off the needed transition.

David Sävmann, head of supply chain at the H&M Group, will be one of the IAF Convention’s speakers who will be discussing with various manufacturers from different parts of the world on this theme. Leading industry analyst John Thorbeck will present a current business case highlighting the strong link between a transition of business processes and improved sustainability. And the convention’s extensive coverage of the crucial topic of digitalization will be built around the interaction between brands, retailers and their suppliers.

The IAF sponsors reflect the multifaceted face of the transition of the global fashion system. IHKIB is a major Turkish association strengthening the export capabilities of a major part of Turkish apparel manufacturers, QIMAone is a collaborative platform digitizing quality and compliance management for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers, Serai simplifies global trade by building more efficient supply chains, A&E is the foremost manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles, the Fair Wear Foundation is a multi-stakeholder initiative helping companies to improve labour conditions in their supply chains and SIM brings innovative supply chain information systems from the food industry to the apparel industry. The list of sponsors is still growing. These organisations enable federations such as the IAF to host a high level industry-wide platform. Also, the event will be extensively covered by our media partners just-style and FashionUnited and our knowledge partners Fibre2fashion and Sourcing Journal.

Whereas the IAF conference on Monday November 8 views industry transition through the lens of global supply chain collaboration, the EURATEX conference on Tuesday November 9 takes a legislative perspective. There is a barrage of rules on sustainability and labour conditions with a potentially large effect on the apparel industry that will be coming from Brussels in the coming years.

We invite all participants to join IAF and EURATEX for drinks and food at the newly reopened Antwerp Fashion Museum on Monday evening November 8. The Convention will be live, with digital accessibility.