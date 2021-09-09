The importance of consumers buying sustainable

In the last few years, sustainability has become a common world among fashion consumers, mostly the younger generation who care about the impact they are leaving on the world. We observe that brands are now being more vocal about their support for environmental causes, organic materials, and fairly compensation to their workers.

But what are the keys to consider for brands when entering the sustainable world?

Their target

According to theWGSN’s Future consumer profile, Eco-Anxiety is an increasing preoccupation for the Millennials and Gen Z. They are the driving force for more eco-conscious lives. Brands should have this in mind when designing their Business Plan, because sustainability is now an important factor to consider, for a good part of their potential buyers.

Transparency and traceability

Amy Powney, creative director at Mother of Pearl, highlighted in a Harper’s Bazaar interview how final users should have the access to the pertinent information to decide if a brand aligns with their values. Therefore, labels should not only change their manufacturing process but make it a part of their DNA and market it.

For the retail business and even the emerging independent brands, the advice is to be proactive now, because other enterprises are aware of what the consumer will start to demand in the future.

Resale marketplaces

Peer-to-peer and resale markets are growing in popularity, mostly amid Gen Z. The growing interest in this model relies on the possibility of buying luxury and quality items that might appear unreachable for a good part of the population, and buying them pre-loved, gives them a chance.

Luxury brands are not blind-sighted to these changes either. As a matter of fact, in April the LVMH conglomerate launched the first online resale platform for B2B re-sourcing high-quality materials from the group’s fashion and leather goods Maisons.

The key action to take is to know how your brand can be a part of this ecosystem, whether by re-selling pre-loved items or deadstock materials.

Regeneration

The “minimal impact” and “attempt to reduce it” speech is just not enough anymore. A regenerative approach in businesses means that they focus on restoring the health and well-being of communities, individuals, and the planet. Consequently, achieving better financial results and leaving a better contribution to the earth, than solely concentrating on sustainability

It's important to say that every contribution matters. An independent emerging brand that exemplifies this is: Graciela Huam.They are a Peruvian/Dutch alpaca knitwear brand that creates jobs in a small community in Puno, Perú. At the same time, they have an eco-friendly approach using natural fibers (alpaca and cotton). When designing they are also considered to be avant-garde and up-to-pace with fashion but at the same time they create timeless, life-enduring pieces. They also reuse and repurpose their deadstock yarns and promote a pre-order model when launching pieces, not to cause unnecessary waste.

Visit GRACIELA HUAM’s website here .