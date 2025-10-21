The inner architecture of ZENGGI SS26: Depth behind the ‘Gentle by Nature’ vision

ZENGGI’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled “Gentle by Nature,” debuted as a study in softness, calm colours, quiet tailoring, and tactile refinement. Yet beneath its composed surface lies a layered narrative of material innovation, wardrobe philosophy, and enduring design values. In conversation with FashionUnited, Farleyna Lacle, Global Brand Director at ZENGGI, unpacks the collection’s deeper dimensions, exploring an androgynous balance, honouring heritage fabrics, and redefining contemporary elegance. As Lacle puts it, the message is clear: Value substance over noise and authenticity over trend.

Thoughtful colour built with intention

“Gentle by Nature is actually a play on words,” she explains. “On the one hand, the collection has gentle, nature-inspired colours, soft tailoring, and technical fabric qualities with a natural feel. On the other hand, it reflects our design philosophy of timelessness, garments that are whispered rather than shouted.”

The palette, featuring sandy whites, cloud grey, olive and shell pink, anchors the season’s mood. Instead of treating colour as mere ornament, ZENGGI’s design team builds collections from key tones outward, shaping a harmonious whole that encourages layering, reinterpretation, and personal expression.

SS26. Credits: ZENGGI

SS26. Credits: ZENGGI

Masculine vs. feminine synergy

At the heart of the collection is the label’s longstanding masculine meets feminine interplay, deeply rooted in founder Marian Wigger’s design DNA. “It’s not driven by data but by her instinctive vision,” says Lacle. “You’ll see this duality in both silhouettes and fabric choices.” Examples include the Silk Mix Relaxed Pants, which juxtapose a traditional men’s cut with luxurious softness, or the Cotton Blend Skirt, which balances structured fabrics with a fluid feel. “Style has permanence, while fashion is more fleeting.”

Alongside these core shapes, the brand continues to innovate in fabric development. Key materials include a lightweight cotton-nylon blend with a subtle tree bark texture and the washi paper knit, made from traditional Japanese paper. Lightweight, breathable and biodegradable, this newcomer has already proven a bestseller. Meanwhile, heritage favourites like the Japanese crepe, a ZENGGI staple for over a decade, remain integral to the collection.

Importantly, any new material must pass the test of the designers, art director, and sales team; only then does it carry the ZENGGI essence the brand is known for. This collaborative quality gate ensures that every fabric upholds the standard of performance, comfort, and quiet luxury that defines the brand. Best-selling silhouettes reaffirm this trust: “Our knitwear and trousers continue to perform best for our wholesale partners,” Lacle notes. “The Jade Pants in particular have become a bestseller across all fabrics.”

SS26. Credits: ZENGGI

A system of dressing

Garments are designed not just as standalone pieces, but as parts of a system, layerable, adaptable, and intended to evolve with the wearer over time. “We think in terms of wardrobe architecture,” says Lacle. Each piece is meant to be layered, adapted, and styled in multiple ways, always encouraging the wearer’s individual interpretation. Coordinated sets allow for modular styling, while proportion and shape offer subtle statements that can be worn together or separately.

This method aligns well with premium multibrand boutiques that prioritise curation, quality, and narrative-driven merchandising. Beyond the product, ZENGGI has also committed to communicating more intentionally. “Our design philosophy is centred around the evolving style of a person,” Lacle explains. “We aim to deliver on innovation and style evolution without being influenced by current trends or attention grabbers. Marian’s vision is clear, and we have a talented team that’s been able to craft the storytelling throughout our collection and communication.”

SS26. Credits: ZENGGI

Teasing Fall/Winter 2026

Fall/Winter 2026 will continue this storytelling arc. While knitwear and trousers remain ZENGGI’s commercial backbone, the brand will introduce new silhouettes and fabrications, along with “a few unexpected twists.” Lacle describes it as “progression with consistency,” an evolution that respects what customers trust while inviting them to explore what’s next.