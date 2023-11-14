The ‘latte dressing’ trend – as seen on the streets during fashion month

Street style trends are often good indications of what consumers will look for in future seasons. ‘Latte dressing’ is the latest quiet luxury trend to make an impact on social media. Nowhere was this more evident than during fashion month. Buyers, editors and influencers alike dressed in various shades of brown and tan, replacing black as a street style favorite. Here are ten of the best ‘latte’ looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris’ Fashion Weeks.

Marina Ingvarsson

Marina Ingvarsson in Nanushka/NYFW SS24 Credits: NYFW SS24 street style /Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fashion blogger Marina Ingvarsson wore a brown oversized blazer and matching pants from Nanushka by Sandra Sándor, with a brown leather bag and sunglasses.

Aimee Song

Aimee Song at NYFW ss24 Credits: NYFW SS24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fashion blogger and designer, Aimee Song was seen outside the Proenza Schouler show wearing a brown wool pullover and a brown leather skirt, a gold Tiffany necklace, a brown leather handbag by Loewe and boots from her own label, Song of Style.

Leslie Tynik

Leslie Tynik in Ulla Johnson/NYFW ss24 Credits: NYFW ss24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fashion consultant Leslie Tynik was seen at Ulla Johnson’s show wearing the Kamara blouse and Samira skirt in chestnut-hued silk taffeta from the brand’s fw23 collection.

Caroline Issa

Caroline Issa at LFW ss24 Credits: LFW ss24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fashion director Caroline Issa wore a midi-length knit dress in brown and a parka in tan from Wardrobe.nyc’s ‘Permanent Collection,’ and sandals by Birkenstock.

Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Isabella Charlotta Poppius at LFW ss24 Credits: LFW ss24 street style /Launchmetrics Spotlight

Model and socialite, Isabella Charlotta Poppius, was photographed outside Bora Aksu’s show wearing a brown blazer, short skirt and suede boots with a white shirt, blue striped tie and an ‘Antony’ crossbody bag by Paul Smith x Mulberry.

Victoria Magrath

Victoria Magrath in Max Mara/MFW ss24 Credits: MFW ss24 street style /Launchmetrics Spotlight

Influencer and entrepreneur, Victoria Magrath, wore a brown wool turtleneck pullover, a padded corset, a brown long teddy coat and brown wide-leg flared palazzo pants, all by Max Mara.

Aigul Ahmetsina

Aigul Ahmetsina at MFW ss24 Credits: MFW ss24 street style /Launchmetrics Spotlight

Stylist Aigul Ahmetsina was spotted at MFW ss24 wearing an Acne Studios marled knit shirt and a long brown wrap skirt from Sanchy with a brown belt, handbag and platform boots.

Tina Leung

Tina Leung in Fendi/MFW ss24 Credits: MFW ss24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

‘Bling Empire’ star, Tina Leung wore a brown knit lace spaghetti strap bodysuit, a brown leather apron over matching pants and logo bag, all by Fendi.

Flora Coquerel

Flora Coquerel at PFW ss24 Credits: PFW ss24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

French model Flora Coquerel wore a camel-colored top and paneled wool A-line skirt with strap details from Victor Weinsanto’s fw23 collection and brown leather and suede mules by Bettina Vermillon.

Bettina Looney

Bettina Looney at PFW ss24 Credits: PFW ss24 street style/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fashion stylist Bettina Looney was photographed outside of the Dior show wearing a brown, black and tan check blouse and skirt, mirrored sunglasses and carrying a black handbag.