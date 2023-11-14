The ‘latte dressing’ trend – as seen on the streets during fashion month
Street style trends are often good indications of what consumers will look for in future seasons. ‘Latte dressing’ is the latest quiet luxury trend to make an impact on social media. Nowhere was this more evident than during fashion month. Buyers, editors and influencers alike dressed in various shades of brown and tan, replacing black as a street style favorite. Here are ten of the best ‘latte’ looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris’ Fashion Weeks.
Marina Ingvarsson
Fashion blogger Marina Ingvarsson wore a brown oversized blazer and matching pants from Nanushka by Sandra Sándor, with a brown leather bag and sunglasses.
Aimee Song
Fashion blogger and designer, Aimee Song was seen outside the Proenza Schouler show wearing a brown wool pullover and a brown leather skirt, a gold Tiffany necklace, a brown leather handbag by Loewe and boots from her own label, Song of Style.
Leslie Tynik
Fashion consultant Leslie Tynik was seen at Ulla Johnson’s show wearing the Kamara blouse and Samira skirt in chestnut-hued silk taffeta from the brand’s fw23 collection.
Caroline Issa
Fashion director Caroline Issa wore a midi-length knit dress in brown and a parka in tan from Wardrobe.nyc’s ‘Permanent Collection,’ and sandals by Birkenstock.
Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Model and socialite, Isabella Charlotta Poppius, was photographed outside Bora Aksu’s show wearing a brown blazer, short skirt and suede boots with a white shirt, blue striped tie and an ‘Antony’ crossbody bag by Paul Smith x Mulberry.
Victoria Magrath
Influencer and entrepreneur, Victoria Magrath, wore a brown wool turtleneck pullover, a padded corset, a brown long teddy coat and brown wide-leg flared palazzo pants, all by Max Mara.
Aigul Ahmetsina
Stylist Aigul Ahmetsina was spotted at MFW ss24 wearing an Acne Studios marled knit shirt and a long brown wrap skirt from Sanchy with a brown belt, handbag and platform boots.
Tina Leung
‘Bling Empire’ star, Tina Leung wore a brown knit lace spaghetti strap bodysuit, a brown leather apron over matching pants and logo bag, all by Fendi.
Flora Coquerel
French model Flora Coquerel wore a camel-colored top and paneled wool A-line skirt with strap details from Victor Weinsanto’s fw23 collection and brown leather and suede mules by Bettina Vermillon.
Bettina Looney
Fashion stylist Bettina Looney was photographed outside of the Dior show wearing a brown, black and tan check blouse and skirt, mirrored sunglasses and carrying a black handbag.