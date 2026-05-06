The layered dress trend: Why tiered silhouettes are having a moment

As the warmth of the new season sets in, women's dressing has taken a clear new direction. The structured, fitted styles that dominated recent years are making way for something looser, lighter, and more relaxed. The tiered dress is at the center of it. Built from horizontal layers of fabric, each slightly wider than the one above, the silhouette creates natural volume and movement toward the hem.

Across runways, street style, and retail floors, it is emerging as one of the strongest trends of the spring/summer season, pieces that look considered and stylish without requiring much effort to wear. Here, FashionUnited takes a closer look at the driving forces behind this trend.

Credits: ZENGGI

The silhouette

The tiered dress works because it balances volume with simplicity. Key details driving the trend include multi-layered skirt constructions, balloon or three-quarter sleeves, and clean necklines, typically a V-neck, that keep the overall look grounded despite the generous proportions. It is a silhouette that moves well, photographs well, and works across a wide range of occasions, from daytime to dinner.

Credits: ZENGGI

The fabric

Volume only works in warmer months if the fabric is right. Cotton voile has become the go-to material for this silhouette, it is light, breathable, and has enough natural drape to make layered constructions fall properly without adding weight. The focus on natural fibers also gives the trend longevity, responding to a broader and ongoing consumer shift toward materials that feel good and come with a straightforward product story.

One dress, multiple occasions

Part of what is making this trend commercially strong is how wearable these pieces actually are. A well-executed tiered maxi dress functions as a complete outfit on its own, no styling complexity required. That versatility is resonating with consumers who want pieces that work hard across their wardrobe, and it makes the category easy to communicate at retail level too.

Credits: ZENGGI

ZENGGI's take on the trend

Amsterdam-based label ZENGGI offers a strong example of how this trend translates into a concrete product. Their Cotton Voile Layered Dress, is made from 100 percent pure cotton voile and brings together the defining elements of the silhouette: a V-neckline, balloon sleeves, and a three-tier skirt that gives the dress its characteristic sweep and movement.

Available in Black and Spring Green, it covers both a versatile, season-neutral option and a more directional summer colorway. It is a clean, well-considered execution of a trend that has real staying power this season and a useful reference point for understanding where the layered dress category is heading.