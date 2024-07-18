The LYCRA® Brand, Jeanologia and Global Denim are set to present at Kingpins Show NYC their latest project: ONENESS, Americas for the Americas

In a collaborative effort major denim supply chain players. International fiber maker The LYCRA Company, Mexico ́s fabric leading Mill Global Denim® and innovating Spanish finishing technology company Jeanologia®, have joined forces in a partnership to enhance the benefits of nearshoring in the Americas, and open brands and suppliers the possibilities of expanding their supply chains realizing the many benefits they can find while doing so in this hemisphere.

Defined by the very essence of its name, "Oneness" is not just a collaboration; it is a philosophy embodied in denim. It is the synthesis of diverse perspectives and a celebration of the unique strengths that each partner contributes. Recognizing that, when working together, the result is greater than the sum of its parts.

In the current industry climate, it is crucial to acknowledge that we are not alone; partnerships and collaborations are the drivers of the change we need. SDG number 17,"Partnerships for the Goals," reinforces this statement by strengthening the means of implementation and revitalization of global partnerships for sustainable development.

In the Oneness denim collection, stitches, fades, and washes come together to craft a narrative that extends beyond fashion, embracing the profound connection that produce as one supply chain united by the means of exploring the possibilities we can create together in the Americas for the Americas.

This collection opens the door for companies and brands, whether local or global, that want to explore the territory and take advantage of the possibilities of nearshoring.

The collection comprises 11 garments created with various fits and fabrics, showcasing Global Denim's quality groups such as hyper-stretch, comfort stretch, and body-hugging technologies. It features fabrics like The Supreme, The Paramount, The Ivy, Sky, and The Regal Light.

The collection incorporates technologies from The LYCRA Company, including LYCRA® dualFX® and LYCRA® lastingFIT® fabrics, as well as sustainable fibers made from recycled materials. THERMOLITE® EcoMade brand for lightweight warmth, and COOLMAX® EcoMade brand for dry, cool comfort.

All garments were finished at Jeanologia's newest Miami Innovation Hub. Inspired by iconic vintage denim finishes, the collection has been produced entirely in an environmentally friendly manner, achieving low EIM scores. Utilizing laser and G2 Indra Ozone technology, the collection features 'stone wash' looks created without stones or chemicals through Jeanologia's ATMOS process.

*LYCRA®, LYCRA® dualFX®, LYCRA® LYCRA® lastingFIT, COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

Credits: The LYCRA Company/Jeanologia/Global Denim

About Global Denim®:

Global Denim SA de C.V. began as a family business with over 50 years of experience in the textile market, specializing in the distribution and importation of denim primarily for the domestic market. Formally founded in 1994 as a denim factory, the company supplies the Mexican market and exports to various international destinations, serving major global brands. Our primary goal is to meet customer needs in terms of quality, variety, speed, and service.

Equipped with the most modern machinery, Global Denim combines its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology to produce denim of the highest quality, ensuring consistent supply. As a vertical company independent of external services, Global Denim has established a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. www.globaldenim.com.mx

About Jeanologia®:

Jeanologia: over 25 years transforming the textile industry

Since 1994, Jeanologia has been at the forefront of transforming the textile industry, promoting ethical, sustainable, and efficient practices. By collaborating with brands, retailers, and suppliers, Jeanologia has developed groundbreaking solutions such as laser technology, G2 ozone, Dancing Box, e-flow, and H2Zero. These innovations have revolutionized garment design and finishing, offering endless creative possibilities at minimal cost and zero environmental impact. In 2024, the company celebrates the 25th anniversary of its pioneering laser technology and continues to tackle the environmental challenges of garment dyeing with its revolutionary Color solutions.

Jeanologia continues to demonstrate its leadership in the Americas with the recent opening of an innovation hub in Miami. This facility provides technological support for the relocation of textile production in the region and offers a creative space for the new generation of American digital designers committed to responsible fashion.

About The LYCRA Company:

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX® and TACTEL®. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit lycra.com.