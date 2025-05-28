The magic of the Pet Gala - fashion’s feel-good show by pet couturier Anthony Rubio

A twist, a turn, a rainbow of glittering sequins followed by a flash of camera lights. A smile and then … a bark. Wait, what, a bark? Yes, because the model is a dog! A debonair chihuahua in a top hat. This is the annual Pet Gala in New York City, brain child of pet couturier extraordinaire, the designer who coined the term - Anthony Rubio.

Those who now think of bored models walking down a runway clutching a pooch like a purse should think again - the dogs are the showstoppers, not the human models who seem like mere accessories, even their clothes not the focal point but the tiny creations (or larger ones) for their furry friends.

Dressed to the ca-nines for an un-fur-gettable event full of paw-sitive vibes - whatever wordplay you can think of, it will not prepare you for the Pet Gala, a runway show hosted two weeks after the Met Gala to give Rubio just enough time to recreate the most stunning creations in miniature. And if you thought he has a whole team working with him - no, it is only him, painstakingly creating each outfit by hand.

Bogie, one of Rubio’s two adopted chihuahuas, as Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne on the left and BeBe as Cynthia Erivo who wore Givenchy to the Met Gala. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

A star is born - pomeranian LaLa as Diana Ross. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

At this year’s event on 19th May, which was self-funded by the designer, there were 15 outfits on display that recreated Shakira wearing Prabal Gurung, Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs and Diana Ross in an 18-foot custom cape and a wide-brimmed feathered hat, a collaboration by her son Evan and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie.

Chinese crested Suki, who came all the way from San Antonio, Texas for the Pet Gala, dressed as Shakira who wore Prabal Gurung. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

“Shakira was very special to me this year because she represents the Latino people, so it was something that had to do with the musicality as well as she wore a wonderfully coloured outfit that said so much about our culture,” said Rubio.

Given the theme, there were many pinstripe suits, hats and canes galore at the Met Gala on 5th May. “Learning about ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, an exhibit highlighting the cultural history of ‘The Black Dandy,’ brought me to a new level of appreciation and presented an exciting creative challenge. The exhibit, which celebrates the excellence of Black menswear and its far-reaching influence on fashion, resonated deeply with me. Initially, the focus on male fashion gave me pause, but as I immersed myself in the subject, I grew to understand and admire it immensely,” comments Rubio.

FashionUnited spoke to the designer before the show to understand more about this unique event, its challenges and purpose.

How do you choose the models for your show?

I do not dress a dog that does not want to be dressed. Believe me, I interview the owner extensively before I even start. I need to know that this animal is safe and comfortable, that it does not have any allergies. This animal is going to be okay wearing a garment. Because I don't want to force anything.

Born to pose - morkie Livie donned a pinstriped suit, which had big cat written all over it with its ocelot pattern as seen on Doja Cat who was wearing Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

Who, me? Henry the Shih-tzu channelled Tessa Thompson who wore an ivory-white suit-dress by Prabal Gurung. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

And what about the human models? Because not everyone knows how deal with dogs, right?

Well, that is a prerequisite. They have to pass a test and I have to meet these models. I need to see their credentials. And then I enlighten them to what it is we do. Yes, I have had the encounter where a model has said they're good with dogs. And then when they come, they don't know what to do. So that happens. But I do not get angry, I like to educate people. So I will say, ‘come here, sit over here’. And I bring the owner with the dog. And I say, ‘I want you two to get to know each other.’ Let them get to know the dog. And before you know it, they develop a rapport.

The dogs have to be comfortable. Because remember, they are being carried or walked by a stranger. So I have a select group of models that I work with all the time. Because once they start, they don't want to stop. They come to every show.

The pet-friendly models who had a great time. All their outfits were designed by Rubio as well, who is a trained couturier and Fashion Institute of Technology alumnus. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

You mentioned allergies. Can you explain what material choices you make?

If it is a synthetic with fabric that means that it is an artificial material. There is not enough breathability, so bacteria can grow or it could cause a rash. There are also textiles that are rough, and it might not be comfortable on the dog, rubbing against their skin. So there are different little things that I have to take into consideration.

So you prefer natural materials rather than synthetic ones?

Oh yes, I prefer natural materials. But if not, I like to have a material that has netting. So that way, it has stretch and it breathes. Because as long as there is air, then it is okay. It is just locking in anything where humidity can create a mould or bacteria. And I am very careful about all of that. I am not about mistreating the animals at all.

Leonberger Superman wore a blue cape that matched the Valentino cape of Colman Domingo. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

Fluffing paw-fect - Dusty, a Pomeranian, in an design inspired by Colman Domingo’s second outfit of the evening, a Valentino suit. Don’t miss the lab in the audience checking her out! Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

How do the dogs manage to remain calm among all the craziness that is a fashion show?

Yes, people ask me about these dogs being on a runway with all the music, the flashes and the lights. The dogs that we use in our shows, first of all, they have been trained. And they are well-behaved and disciplined. And they get along with each other. Like I said, I interview the owners because I want to know what I am working with. And so far, I just did my 25th New York Fashion Week show.

Cool as a cucumber - terrier Bastian wore a brown suit and sunglasses just like Bad Bunny who donned Prada at the Met Gala. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

Don’t mess with me - mini pit Saya as Dua Lipa who wore Chanel to the Met Gala. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

I am the first designer to put the dogs on the runways of New York Fashion Week. The first time I did that, once that door opened, I never went back. I have done 25 shows so far. And to this day, no accidents, no problems. People are amazed. They say, ‘this is the feel-good show’. So people come, my audience is packed to the hilts because this is the feel-good show.

And, as the owner of a dog who does not like to wear anything, how do you manage to have dogs wear top hats and how do the top hats stay up?

I invented that 20 years ago. There was a big competition and one of the dogs was to look like Willy Wonka and well, Willy Wonka wears a top hat. And the dog I had at the time, he would let me do everything with him.

This is how I would train my boys later, when they were puppies because they would not wear the hat - I would attach the hat to the collar, so every time they sat, the hat would automatically fall on their head. And later on I would put the elastics - one that is behind the ear and one in the front, that is my little secret.

No problem with hats here - maltipoo Hershey dressed as Whoopi Goldberg who wore a tailored dress by Thom Browne. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

You not only make pet couture for runway events, also commissioned pieces. Who are your clients?

I have clients from all walks of life. I've got people who buy things internationally, a lot of socialites, a lot of young people. Because the young people like to introduce fashion, they want to be the first ones to do things. So I have got a very big group of clients. And one of the things is that I bestow on my clients the opportunity to have their dogs in my fashion shows. So that is a perk. I may say, ‘look at your dog, how much she is enjoying this. How would you like your dog to be in my fashion show?’ That's the biggest thing in the world for them.

This adorable Pet Gala guest wore a crocheted gown and a floral headdress. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

With all the expenses and being self-funded, the Pet Gala is still a charity event?

Oh, yes, it is. Benefiting the animals. We raise money, this year for the AKC Museum of the Dog. I have raised 4.3 million US dollars towards animal rescue in my career. I just did shows for it, which I have been doing for the last seven years with the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind. We raised 400,000 US dollars two weeks ago. The attachment to what I do started with benefiting rescues and animals. And for me being the voice of those who cannot speak.

So I educate people on the afflictions that dogs have: They get cancer, they need neutering and spaying to keep the population in control. All of these things, I champion that before the glitz and the glamour. I use the glitz and the glamour to get the attention, and once I got that, let me tell you about it.

Papillon Finley as Maluma in a custom outfit created by his designer friend Willy Chavarría. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

That is wonderful. And you also started a shelter pet campaign?

Yes, it is called Adopt Me Maybe. That garnered a lot of publicity as well, a lot of interest. Adopt, don't shop. For people to adopt dogs rather than go to a pet store - why would you spend thousands of dollars on a dog when there is a dog sitting in a kennel waiting for a forever home?

A real Cinderella story - Cinderella, the poodle, was dressed in all red, complete with a top hat, like Jodie Turner-Smith who presented an equestrian-inspired look by Burberry. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai

By adopting the dogs and then putting them in these wonderful outfits, you are also making a statement.

We call that the Cinderella story. We are taking them from the street, and I have done it many times. This dog was in the street a few months ago and look where the dog is now, in a luxury item modelling for the press. What more can you ask for? This is a happy ending.

Rubio with his two adopted chihuahuas, Bogie (left) and Kimba (right). Kimba was dressed as Teyana Taylor who wore a historically based outfit created by two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Credits: Chia-Ta Tsai