The new Mexx Fashion spring/summer 2021 collection

The word is out: Mexx is back!

Since the beginning of May 2020 a team of designers started working on a new collection with a fresh touch! The Spring Summer 2021 collection of Mexx is easy to understand and to combine. Just like Mexx’ customers, Mexx has also evolved over the years which resulted in a modern collection that suits perfectly with the needs of today’s customers.

Men, women and kids are all covered in the SS21 collection. The new Spring Summer collection is designed in the Netherlands, with a stylish modern European attitude. Featuring a range of beautiful materials and must have pieces. The collection is build up out of three different chapters and delivery drops. ‘Yacht Cruise’, ‘Soul Safari’ and ‘Green Chic’. They are all inspired by different stories which leads to a variety of materials and prints. From classic, to casual and timeless. Mexx has got is all!

Effortless stylish, is the best way to describe the Mexx SS21 collection . Think elegant satin skirts combined with a classic biker jacket. As a real eye-catcher Mexx offers the perfect women's suit, the one you have always been looking for and fits for every occasion by mixing and matching it with other items from the collection.

In the men's line, we welcome the lightweight sporty jackets, effortlessly and refined knitwear, silky boxy shirts, linen blouses and comfortable suits. Executed in airy summery materials such as nylon, polyester and linen in summery shades which can be combined endlessly!

XX prints on the new loungewear collection ensures the typical Mexx attitude. As working from home is becoming more popular, Mexx has designed a really comfortable yet stylish loungewear line. A timeless collection where comfort is key. Stylish designs with the perfect combination of trendy basic colors and soft materials.

Footwear focus.

The finishing touch for every outfit: shoes! The Mexx SS21 Footwear collection is filled with beautiful designs in different colours, materials and prints. Sneakers in soft pastels with a golden touch or a playfull ‘xx’ print will freshen up your outfit. Strappy sandals in natural tones or espadrille wedges, the SS21 collection has it all.

Sustainable & Eco friendly collections

We believe that every environmentally conscious contribution we can make is one that counts. Our sustainable collection is build up on 2 pillars. On part of the collection is made out of recycled bottles with a GRS quality mark. The other part is made out of eco-friendly, natural and organic materials. Using vegetable tanned leathers combined natural rubber soles to minimize the impact on the environment.