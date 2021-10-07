The North Face launches Care collection for outdoor products

US outdoor brand The North Face has launched its first Care collection with the support of Dutch brand DFNS. It consists of six different products for the care of outdoor clothing and footwear and aims to extend the products' lifespan while reducing their ecological footprint.

The “Footwear Protector,” “Footwear Refresher,” “Apparel Launder” and “Apparel Protector” were designed to make the otherwise environmentally harmful washing and drying process more efficient, gentler and also more sustainable in the long term, while the “Tech & Down Wash” and “Water & Stain Repellent” gently clean, protect and waterproof sensitive technical materials without impairing the breathability or insulation of the outdoor products.

Concentrated solutions in recycled PET bottles

“The products of the Care collection are full of innovative and eco-friendly solutions that allow adventurers to sustainably care for their gear and extend the product life while protecting the world around us,” said The North Face in a press release.

All Care products are packaged in DFNS Airopacks, the world's first compressed air-operated plastic bottles made from recycled PET, or Airopack bottles, which save 50.3 percent carbon emissions compared to conventional aerosols, and are certified with the Global GreenTag.

“The concentrated solutions are more environmentally friendly than traditional products, while the built-in innovative dosage systems reduce waste and ensure a reliable wash every time,” added The North Face.

The North Face Care collection supported by DFNS will be available in the outdoor brand's stores across Europe and North America from autumn/winter 2021. No details regarding prices have been shared yet.