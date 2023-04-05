The Prada Group Academy: what is it and who can apply?

Prada Group has announced that it is looking to recruit 400 people with the goal to bolster its production capabilities. 200 of the new hires will be trained through the Prada Group Academy by the end of the year.

What is it?

The Prada Group Academy is a learning environment for company employees that takes place both online and offline. Luxury fashion group the Prada Group hopes to bolster its growth by encouraging its employees to share ideas and knowledge about its techniques and practices.

The company’s internal Academy was born in the early 2000’s after the Prada Group set up its first dedicated training programmes. The courses were structured into master classes, on the job training and online courses where employees were taught technical skills and learned about how the artisanal aspect and the industrial one came into play.

According to the information on the company website, it has recently started a training programme that is fully dedicated to sustainability in all its aspects.

The courses offered at the Prada Group Academy can be divided into the following three categories: the Industrial Academy, the Learning and Development Academy and the Stores Academy.

What are the entry requirements?

The Prada Group Academy is aimed at all young fashion talent. Those that applied for the 2021/2022 edition of the academy can apply again but must update their CV, the luxury fashion house’s website reads.

What can you learn?

Students of the Prada Group Academy will learn technical skills for the leather goods, footwear and clothing sectors. The courses are taught by the Group’s internal teachers, who are experts and professionals in the fields mentioned above.

Participants will receive theoretical training that includes production techniques, business processes and know-how about raw materials. This will be followed by a practical ‘on the job’ training.

Image: Prada Group

Prada Group will open a new permanent branch of the Prada Group Academy focused on leather goods craftsmanship in Scandicci, near Florence.

30 students will be part of the first group of Academy trainees to be trained at the new location over the next year.