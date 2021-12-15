The Prince's Foundation and Fashion Council Germany are looking for recent fashion graduates

Fashion Council Germany, in partnership with the Swarovski Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, of which HRH The Prince of Wales is president, has committed itself to a new educational programme for young fashion designers called “Fashion x Craft”.

The focus is on graduates of German universities who will receive a tailor-made support programme in the areas of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation. The project aims to teach these young fashion designers new processes that go beyond the boundaries of traditional fashion and textile production. The focus is on handicraft techniques in connection with natural resources.

“This interdisciplinary project will broaden [the students’] horizons and allow them to gain experience for future fashion and textile designs so that the industry can develop in a more sustainable way,” explain the partners in a press release.

Who can apply?

The programme is aimed exclusively at fashion and textile design graduates who graduated no more than one year ago. Applicants must also be based in Germany and aspire to work in the German fashion and textile industry in the future. They should also be motivated to deal with the future-relevant topics of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation. A total of six to eight graduates will be selected.

“This project is the beginning of our collaboration with the Swarovski Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation. We are particularly pleased to combine the importance of materials, craftsmanship and traditional manufacturing methods with innovation, creating a true source of inspiration for young talents,“ stated Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany.

How can those interested apply?

The application should include a pitch video of maximum five minutes duration in which the student clearly explains his or her motivation for participating as well as the personal significance of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation. In addition, a maximum one-page essay should be submitted explaining what one of the three themes of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation means to the applicant and his/her designs.

The application must be written in English and can be uploaded on the Fashion Council Germany website until 12 midnight on Friday, 31st January 2022.

What all does the programme entail?

Innovative workshops in Berlin on the topics of circular economy and best cases, interactive webinars and a three-week stay in Highgrove, the Prince’s Foundation’s new training facility in Gloucestershire, England, in the summer of 2022 are part of the programme. Workshops on stained glass making, woodworking and basket weaving will ensure that the young graduates learn how to work with natural materials that are rarely used in fashion.

“We are delighted to partner with Fashion Council Germany and The Prince’s Foundation on this fantastic programme as part of our mission to foster creativity for the benefit of society and the environment. Education has a crucial role to play in sustainable development and Fashion X Craft will provide the next generation of designers with traditional craft skills to inspire their own innovative solutions to a more sustainable fashion industry,” commented Nadja Swarovski, chair of the Swarovski Foundation.