The pursuit of inner calling

If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete. Jack Kornfield

The pursuit of your inner-calling leads to higher impact for others.

As the year of 2022 draws to a close, this New Year sets in motion a focus towards pursuing one’s inner calling. Everyone has a purpose, visions and goals; but not everyone is fearless to take radical steps towards self-development. We may tend to procrastinate and be driven by society and the fears that encircle us - hence drifting away from understanding who we truly are and nurturing the inner calling of our DNA.

The BAV TAiLOR “Artisanal Lab” platform endeavours to showcase the refined craftsmanship of global artisans and promote creative talent. This season, we present Maha, an artisan who forms part of @studiokunukku - a design studio based in Beirut, Lebanon, that aims to tell stories of displaced communities through lost and endangered crafts.

Founded in 2020 by Sarah Hayes an American anthropologist with a focus on migration, cultural heritage and identities. Studio Kunukku aims to utilise block printing as a medium for social change and transformation. For this ongoing collaboration, a refined hand embroidered stitching is presented in a limited edition capsule collection of perfect gift accessories including the Shakti Bliss Shawl, Suci Bliss Tie and Shanti Bliss Obi Belt, delicately embroidered by the talented Maha. Born in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria in 1967, Maha learnt embroidery at a tender young age in school. In 2012, she fled to Lebanon due to the war in Syria. A mother of six children, Maha uses embroidery as an expression of her identity and as a means to live and support her family. She works both independently and is involved in teaching Palestinian embroidery along with practicing block printing at Studio Kunukku. For this project, Mala was given the liberty to stitch a symbol that represented her mood of the moment. Together with Bav’s symbols of the brand mandala and peace doves representing ‘Ananda Alai – Waves of Bliss’, Maha intertwined sublime ‘butterflies’, a representation of her current state of being – transformation and liberty. Despite Maha’s challenges for this project of poor health, and no electricity or light to guide her at times, she was able to create intricate and refined masterpieces which reflect her fine talent, passion and dedication towards this collaboration of which BAV TAiLOR is truly humbled and honoured for.

Image: BAV TAiLOR

BAV TAiLOR is a Holistic Luxury Metasphere to educate and inspire individuals to live responsibly, observe best practice sustainability models and discovery paths towards one's self awareness.

Delve into narratives of our conscious luxury products, ethically produced by light workers bearing the 100% Made in Italy authenticity hallmark, as well as our Artisanal Lab capsule collaborations which strives to support global artisans renowned for their unique local craft. The brand’s DNA encompasses a “360° conscious manifesto”, stemming from the digital low waste design process, innovative materials, an ethical and transparent production chain, social contributions to inner ecology teachings allowing oneself to connect with their inner purpose.

BAV TAiLOR is a hymn to the beauty of our world. Through the mantra 'respect your body+ your sphere', the brand encourages holistic living and love of our mind, body, and atman - the soul.