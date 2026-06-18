The quiet economics of legwear: why basics deserve a buyer’s full attention

Every buyer knows the seasonal gamble. A bold trend piece either flies off the shelf or ends up on the markdown rail by July. Legwear plays a different game entirely, and it is one of the few games in retail where the odds favour the house. The category rarely makes the window, yet it may be the most dependable money in the building.

The economics of predictability

Basics are what category managers call NOOS: never out of stock. Unlike fashion items tied to a season or a trend cycle, a black dress sock or a multipack of trainer socks sells at a steady, predictable rate all year round. That predictability is worth more than it looks. It means lower forecasting risk, fewer markdowns, and inventory that turns instead of ageing on the shelf. And because a customer who comes in for socks tends to leave with something else, the category quietly drives footfall and basket size rather than sitting there as a line item to tolerate.

The catch is that “predictable” only pays off if the product is actually there when the customer reaches for it. A gap on the basics wall is not a missed trend. It is a lost regular sale, and often a lost customer who simply learns to buy that staple somewhere else. This is where replenishment speed becomes decisive. The retailers who win the category are not the ones who buy the cleverest sock; they are the ones who never run out of the plain one.

XPOOOS. Credits: Sockshouse

How Sockshouse built its business around replenishment

That logic is exactly what some suppliers have built their operation around. Sockshouse, the Dutch legwear specialist, has structured itself to keep a retailer’s basics wall full. A fully automated 7,500 square metre warehouse, a B2B platform for fast reordering and same-day shipment let retailers reorder in small, frequent quantities and replenish in-season, rather than committing capital to large seasonal drops. The model is built around scaling up fast and optimising the buyer’s risk, not just shifting volume; one of its own labels, Primair, is even held in stock specifically for quick replenishment and test orders. For the retailer, that turns the basics from a planning headache into something closer to a tap you switch on and off as demand dictates.

Breadth matters just as much as speed. Sockshouse spans private label, its own brands and licensed labels, and covers men’s, women’s and children’s ranges from everyday multipacks through fashion socks to heavy-duty technical styles, so a retailer can build the entire basics wall through one partner rather than stitching together a roster of suppliers for what is, commercially, a single category. New main collections land twice a year with styles refreshed continuously through the season, and a consistent quality standard sits behind the wall, supported by certifications such as Oeko-Tex, GOTS and GRS.

The strategic takeaway is not really about socks. It is that the categories least likely to excite a buyer are often the ones quietly underwriting the store’s numbers. Treating basics as a serious, actively managed category, with the right replenishment partner behind it, is how dependable becomes profitable.