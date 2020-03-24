The Reimagine Collection - The capsule collection that marks a new age.

Reimagination feels right in a new decade, and Take a Bow is our era-defining capsule collection that marks a new age of L.K.Bennett. Launching on the 3rd of April, these beautiful pieces are a modern interpretation of our history and heritage, seen through a new lens.

Looking to our own design archives for inspiration; spots, stripes and vintage-esque shapes all feature, but it’s our signature motif, the bow, that really wraps things up. Fashioned into a swirling, striped ribbon, you’ll find it printed on silk and cotton dresses, a classic white tee and delicately embroidered onto neat knits.

Alongside this, candy stripes in green and cream and pink and cream colourways are striking on flowing silk pieces, a frothy, Fifties-inspired white organza two-piece is embroidered with red spots and a stand-out Italian duchess satin gown in yellow and a full skirt and matching jacket in pink are real talking points. Shoes in the collection are pretty in a pastel colour palette. Following the classic L.K.Bennett handwriting with a twist; sleek courts, kitten heels and strappy sandals are treated to candy-coloured snake print leather and super-soft suede finished with stylish picot trims.