The reopening of trade fairs and fashion weeks remains uncertain in Italy

The men’s Spring Summer 2022 season is just around the corner, with much uncertainty in Italy, the first port of call of global men’s fashion month. Pitti Uomo, originally scheduled from 15 to 17 June, may be postponed until July to allow for a “physical” show, according to industry rumours.

For Milano Moda Uomo, Italy’s men’s fashion week, the next edition is set for 18-22 June, yet here too the possibility remains there may be calendar changes depending on the possibility of hosting physical events and the subsequent rescheduling of Pitti Uomo.

The 33rd edition of trade fair Milano Unica would normally take place in July, but at the moment no precise dates have been defined.

The problem, of course, is that much can happen in a few weeks during the time of a pandemic. Italy’s trade fairs have suffered enormous losses, having been closed for the longest period in its history. AEFI, the Italian Exhibition and Fair Association, said show operators worked just 53 days from 1st March 2020 to 31st March 2021, resulting in a loss of 80 percent in turnover compared to 2019.

Despite the launch of digital alternatives to allow for a margin of continuity, the trade fair sector has all but collapsed. Positive signals from the Italian government could give a green lights as early as end of July, when in-person events could make a return. A summit was held in Rome this week with Italy’s Economic Development minister Giancarlo Giorgetti stating: “For the trade fair system we have indicated to plan the fair season from July.” Which protocols will be put in place remains to be confirmed.