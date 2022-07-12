The rise of "green" materials heralds a new era in fashion

Yvette LIBBY has always kept in mind that luxury outerwear are not designs made from rare and expensive materials but from the most environmentally friendly ones. The luxury experience in fashion has evolved to include not only tailor-made designs with luxurious materials but also designs with ecological roots that have been created thoughtfully and responsibly. Let's take a look at some of the materials that are gaining popularity in the fashion industry. They're also available in our premium outerwear.

Eco-fashion, also known as "sustainable fashion," is a fashion movement dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, promoting the health and safety of all species, and preventing climate change. Marci Zaroff, Founder and CEO of ECOFashion Corp, coined the term "eco-fashion" in 1995. The concept was to bring together two worlds: environmentalists and fashionistas. Marci Zaroff wanted the world to know that you can have style while minimizing your environmental impact.

The fashion industry is one of the world's largest polluters. Garments made of synthetic fibers contribute up to 35% of global micro-plastic pollution. It is not incorrect to believe that sustainable fashion should begin with fabrics. Sustainable fabrics are those made from natural, recycled, or eco-friendly materials that have a low environmental impact. Environmental concerns, combined with advances in science and technology, have prompted scientists, fashion houses, and designers to seek out more environmentally friendly materials.

Here are some of the friendly eco-fashion fabrics, although some are friendlier than others:

ORGANIC COTTON

Cotton is the worst of the natural fibers because its heavy pesticides and fertilizers pollute groundwater, lakes, and rivers that flow directly into the ocean. Organic cotton is a more environmentally friendly option. It is grown without the use of pesticides or fertilizers, which are synthetic agricultural chemicals.

Let's take a look at one of Yvette LIBBY's favorite creations, the premium outerwear made of Supima Cotton - "SUPIMA 008".

BAMBOO FABRIC

Bamboo cultivation requires no chemicals and uses very little water. Bamboo absorbs more CO2 than other trees. It is the world's fastest growing plant, and it is also highly renewable. The fabric is soft, stretchy, comfortable, and durable, as well as antibacterial and antifungal. Find a little "green" through the design made from Bamboo cotton - "ONNA - BUGEISHA"

LINEN

Linen is a biodegradable and recyclable textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen requires less water and energy to produce. The fiber is extremely strong, absorbent, and dries faster than cotton. Because of these properties, linen is popular for use in clothing and is comfortable to wear in hot weather. They have a wide range of applications because the fabric can range from very fine to very coarse. Linen is a reliable fabric for Yvette LIBBY's luxury outerwear, such as this "GERMERING" kimono coat.

CORN

Corn starch and sugars are extracted and processed to create Natureworks PLA fiber. Cargill Dow Polymers is currently carrying out this process, and the resulting fabric is known as Ingeo. The fabrics are comfortable and can be compared to cotton, silk, and wool, but they are less expensive, easier to care for, last longer, and have good absorbency.

HEMP

Hemp is one of the most eco-friendly natural fabrics. It’s considered a carbon negative raw material. It actually absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere. Hemp plants grow quickly and densely. They require only an average amount of water and are pest-resistant. They do not require herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers. Its growth is healthy for the soil and it requires much less water than cotton. Hemp can be spun into yarns with minimum processing. The fibers are more durable, absorbent, and insulating than cotton.

Contributing to Yvette LIBBY's outerwear collection, this design made from extremely eco-friendly materials - "ISLAND PARADISE" is indispensable.

NETTLE

The fibers are derived from the stem of the nettle plant. Stinging Nettle plants thrive in temperate climates and are highly resistant to parasites and vermin. The fabric resembles hemp and linen. Because nettle fibers are hollow, they breathe naturally. They have a rapid growth rate, making them an easily renewable resource.

SOY

Soy fabric, which has the softness of silk, is one of the world's most eco-friendly fabrics. This textile, made from soy protein derived from soybean hulls, takes a waste product and transforms it into a usable textile with minimal use of toxic chemicals and minimal processing. The fabric is soft, luxurious, and breathable, as well as long-lasting and machine-washable. Soy fabric is wrinkle-free and shrink-free. It is also known as "vegetable cashmere."

WOOD PULP

Fibers extracted from natural woods such as eucalyptus, oak, birch, spruce, white pine, and white fir are used to make wood pulp fabrics. The outstanding feature of wood pulp fabric is that it degrades quickly in soil and does not pollute the environment. The biodegradable fabric is available under a variety of brand names. Each brand makes use of cellulose derived from a specific tree. The fabric properties vary depending on the type of tree used; for example, eucalyptus lyocell is anti-bacterial.

RECYCLED COTTON

Recycled cotton is primarily made from pre-consumer cotton which is excess textile waste from clothing production. It is less commonly made from post-consumer cotton which is discarded textile waste from consumers such as second hand clothing. Recycled cotton is less durable than virgin cotton. Therefore, it is often used in products that do not require high-quality cotton fibers such as casual clothing.

RECYCLED POLYESTER

Recycled polyester is a fiber created from plastic waste such as bottles, bags, and fishnets. A crucial material in the production of sportswear. While this helps to keep plastic out of landfills (or the oceans), one major disadvantage of recycled polyester clothing is that it is not guaranteed to be recyclable. PET is not a completely environmentally friendly option. The material continues to shed microplastics, which contribute to plastic pollution. Concerns have also been raised about some of the toxic substances found in PET bottles and their effects on the wearer. However, recycled polyester is far superior to virgin polyester.

PINATEX

Pinatex fabric is made from pineapples and has entered the sustainable fashion world as a cruelty-free and sustainable alternative to leather. Pinatex is derived from pineapple plant waste leaves. Because these leaves are a byproduct of pineapple harvesting, they require no additional environmental resources to produce.

SCOBY LEATHER

SCOBY leather is a biomaterial that is flexible and made from a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast). When the SCOBY reaches the desired size, it is harvested and treated in the same way that traditional textile leather is. The SCOBY leather dries on a mold, and after a few steps, you're left with tea-based vegan shoes, wallets, and clothing. SCOBY-based leather requires no animals, is biodegradable, uses no heavy metals or other tanning chemicals, and is significantly less expensive than genuine leather.

QMONOS

This Japanese fabric is made from a synthetic spider silk, produced using microbes and spider silk genes. The fiber is tougher than steel, yet still lightweight and comfy. It’s completely biodegradable and has excellent water repellency and elasticity.

BREWED PROTEIN

Brewed Protein is the latest eco-friendly fabric from Japan's Spiber Inc., the same company that brought us Qmonos. It is a silky protein fiber that is produced by fermenting plant-derived biomass. One of its most notable characteristics is its versatility, as it can be processed into fine silk-like strands, cashmere-like yarns, or hardened into a resin similar to that of a tortoise shell. It is completely biodegradable, vegan, and emits significantly fewer greenhouse gases than comparable animal-derived protein fibers.

APPLE ECO LEATHER

Another vegan leather option, Apple Eco Leather is made from a waste of the apple juice industry. It’s made by the Italian company Frutmat, which specializes in recycling biological waste. It’s fully biodegradable, as well as waterproof, breathable, and super durable.

ORANGE PEEL FABRIC

The technology comes from Orange Fiber Company (Italy). Cellulose found in orange peels is broken down, forming a polymer-like material that can be woven into fibers and made into fabrics.

QMILK

Qmilk has been self-proclaimed to be the “material of the future”. The material uses casein, a milk protein sourced as a by-product of the dairy industry. When it comes to the clothing lines made with QMilk, garments are comfortable, soft and smooth with a silky feel.

In general, natural fabrics like silk, linen, and organic cotton (made from plants) and Lyocell (made from sustainable wood pulp) are more sustainable than man-made fabrics like polyester and nylon (which are petroleum-based and take hundreds of years to biodegrade).

However, don’t seek perfection! Sustainable fashion is not making the perfect 100% sustainable choice (that doesn’t even exist). It involves doing better and thinking about what we choose to consume, or not consume.

