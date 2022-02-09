The Row and other brand to debut at Paris Fashion Week

French fashion body Féderation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) this week announced Los Angeles-based The Row will show at Paris Fashion Week this season. PFW runs from 28 February to 8 March and The Row is scheduled to show on Tuesday, 2nd March. The minimalist label known for its high end fabrications and pared down styling usually shows in New York.

The American luxury brand is not the only U.S. newcomer to Paris Fashion Week: Vaquery, which typically shows in New York, is also confirmed on the official AW22 PFW schedule.

Other fashion week debuts include include Ester Manas, an LVMH prize finalist who champions size inclusivity, and sustainable brand Germanier, known for its eco-friendly party dresses.

VTMNTS, the sister brand of Zurich-based Vêtements, will show its first runway collection on the Paris ready-to-wear catwalk after it postponed its slot in January.