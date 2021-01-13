The Row launches unique vintage designer pieces from its archive

Los Angeles-based The Row is retailing a series of vintage designer items from its archive, ranging from Japanese purists Comme des Garcons and Yohji Yamamoto to John Galliano and Chanel.

The luxe minimalist brand, named after London’s infamous Savile Row, is selling multiple one-off garments from mostly the 1990s that were either used as inspiration for its own pieces or that were acquired elsewhere.

Many designers and brands use vintage clothes to inspire the shapes, fits and fabric choices of their new collections. High street brands especially are prone to buying luxury designer pieces to copy details for their own ranges. It is not by accident that strong designer catwalk looks get filtered down to the Zara’s and H&M’s of the high street.

The vintage items retailing at The Row have a similar pared-down quality to the brand’s own womenswear, and surely inspired its attention to detailing and cuts.

In its US and UK boutiques The Row merchandises its spaces with vintage furniture and objects, ranging from original Pierre Jeanneret seating to Charlotte Perriand stools, which it also sells. Prices are available on request.

Founded in 2006, The Row says its combines a timeless fashion perspective with subtle attitudes to form an irreverent classic signature. Its collections explore the strength of simplistic shapes that speak to discretion and are based on uncompromising quality. Some inspired, no doubt, by fashion’s original masters.

Image courtesy The Row