The significant and enriching design is the essence of the NIZA SS23 collection

Inspired by the natural world with a Street Boho vision to highlight both the romantic and the daring side of the Niza woman. The heart of our proposal is in the welcoming and vaporous silhouettes that drive this romantic story of nomadic life. A wide variety of prints, colors, fabrics and styles that unite the wildness of natural life with the audacity. With this collection we seek to modernize our classics by being faithful to the bold and distinctive character that identifies us.

Image: Niza SS23 collection, courtesy of the brand

We are committed to fluid and flattering garments, as well as younger silhouettes. We embrace prints that are full of color and life, not afraid to break new grounds with bold prints through with floral, ethnic and cashmere motifs that catch the eye of the observer.

The textiles are finished with techniques of high manual labor, beautifying and treating our garments as treasures to preserve. As a novelty, this time we included a lot of cotton garments with perforated finishes. They allow us to combine romance with the traditional, becoming a delicate detail that highlights our feminine side.

Image: Niza SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Including new materials once more, there is a collection of linen capsules – a must in summer full of freshness and elegance. As always, we seek to give added value to our garments through thread and needle work. With ornamentation we enrich the garments and fill them with personality, endowing them with a special touch and preserving their delicacy. The art of ornamentation allows us to embellish the garments and ourselves.

As for silhouettes, we rely on clean cuts with delicate details – versatile garments perfect for all kinds of occasions. With some styles, we accentuate the waist to highlight the natural curves of the woman either with belts full of charm or with stylized cuts. With other ones, we seek to make you feel comfortable but chic with silhouettes that are relaxed and full of movement.

At Niza, we believe that each garment tells a story and each step added in the creation adds to its value.

Embroidery by hand and with thread. Details that enchant, promote and support craftsmanship and needlework are part of our mission. With ornamentation we enrich the garments and fill them with personality preserving the purest delicacy and endowing them with a special touch.

Applique. A special touch. The art of ornamentation allows us to embellish the garments and ourselves, with details that enchant.

Perforated cotton. The romantic in the traditional. A detail that fills us with delicacy and highlights our romantic side. Through traditional techniques of craftsmanship, we seek to make you look fresh and elegant.

Image: Niza SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Thread embroidery. Words through stitches. Historically, poetry has been written on paper. At Niza, we shift poetry to the fabric. These garments retain the subtlety of the word and the beauty of our thoughts through embroidery full of colors and textures.

Hand embroidered. "Celebrating India". The main source of inspiration for Maya, a designer from Niza, comes from her native country, India, where her history, color, flowers and traditions coincide with the distinctive Niza style. Rescuing and elevating tradition has always been one of our ideals. Each of our designs is manufactured with high quality fabrics, handcrafted details, embroidery and exclusive prints.

Image: Niza SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Numbered Limited Edition. Niza launches for the first time a Limited Edition, each garment is numbered, thus making it exclusive, unique and giving it a very special value. The number of garments that is on the label itself shows this – there will only be one person who has the item 5 of the short shirt dress or the item 38 of the mustard sleeveless blouse. Only 100 pieces per garment, a limited collection designed to be sold out in just weeks.

100% Linen. There is no spring and no summer without linen, no doubt this natural fiber survives trends year after year, thanks to its soft and fresh touch. Nice is once again committed to sustainability, with 100% linen fabrics, natural fibers and eco-friendly choices.

Image: Niza SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Printed lining. What we don’t see also matters, for us the outside is as important as the inside. At Niza. beauty starts from the inside.