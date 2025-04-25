The Smart Luxury Philosophy: Aurélien pop-up at Harvey Nichols in London
Luxury meets sophistication as Aurélien, the renowned fashion brand known for its Smart Luxury philosophy, announces the launch of an exclusive Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge. This exciting collaboration brings together two iconic names in high-end fashion, offering an shopping experience for those who appreciate timeless elegance and premium craftsmanship.
Discover the Essence of Aurélien
Harvey Nichols, a globally recognized luxury department store, is the perfect setting for Aurélien’s refined collection of footwear, clothing, and accessories. Known for using the finest natural materials, including Softey® suede, Cashwool®, and pure cashmere, Aurélien embodies the perfect balance between craftsmanship and contemporary style.
The Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols gives fashion enthusiasts the chance to explore Aurélien’s latest collection in person, feel the high quality materials, and experience the effortless elegance that defines the brand.
"At Harvey Nichols, we share Aurélien’s passion for quality, timeless design, and delivering an exceptional shopping experience. This Pop-Up offers our customers an exclusive opportunity to explore the Aurélien lifestyle in a setting that perfectly aligns with our own values."
Located in Knightsbridge, London, the Aurélien Pop-Up will showcase a curated selection of the brand’s timeless classics:
- Iconic Loafers – Including the Yacht Loafer, City Loafer, and Voyager Loafer, each crafted in Italy from Softey® suede and designed for effortless sophistication.
- Refined Knitwear & Outerwear – Featuring luxurious Cashwool® and Pure Cashmere, offering a balance of comfort, lightness, and timeless elegance.
- Elegant Accessories – From the brand’s signature baseball caps to Softey® suede betls to complete any outfit.
Experience Smart Luxury firsthand
The Aurélien Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols is open now.
- 109-125 Knightsbridge
- London SW1X 7RJ
- United Kingdom