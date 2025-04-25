The Smart Luxury Philosophy: Aurélien pop-up at Harvey Nichols in London

Luxury meets sophistication as Aurélien, the renowned fashion brand known for its Smart Luxury philosophy, announces the launch of an exclusive Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge. This exciting collaboration brings together two iconic names in high-end fashion, offering an shopping experience for those who appreciate timeless elegance and premium craftsmanship.

Discover the Essence of Aurélien

Harvey Nichols, a globally recognized luxury department store, is the perfect setting for Aurélien’s refined collection of footwear, clothing, and accessories. Known for using the finest natural materials, including Softey® suede, Cashwool®, and pure cashmere, Aurélien embodies the perfect balance between craftsmanship and contemporary style.

The Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols gives fashion enthusiasts the chance to explore Aurélien’s latest collection in person, feel the high quality materials, and experience the effortless elegance that defines the brand.

Credits: Aurélien

"At Harvey Nichols, we share Aurélien’s passion for quality, timeless design, and delivering an exceptional shopping experience. This Pop-Up offers our customers an exclusive opportunity to explore the Aurélien lifestyle in a setting that perfectly aligns with our own values." Josh Tyler - Menswear Buyer, Harvey Nichols

Located in Knightsbridge, London, the Aurélien Pop-Up will showcase a curated selection of the brand’s timeless classics:

Iconic Loafers

– Including the Yacht Loafer, City Loafer, and Voyager Loafer, each crafted in Italy from Softey® suede and designed for effortless sophistication. Refined Knitwear & Outerwear

– Featuring luxurious Cashwool® and Pure Cashmere, offering a balance of comfort, lightness, and timeless elegance. Elegant Accessories – From the brand’s signature baseball caps to Softey® suede betls to complete any outfit.

Credits: Aurélien

Experience Smart Luxury firsthand

The Aurélien Pop-Up at Harvey Nichols is open now.

109-125 Knightsbridge

London SW1X 7RJ

United Kingdom