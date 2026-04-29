The Tech Gala: When fashion’s front row is bought, not built

The red carpets have been non-stop this past week. A state visit from King Charles to the United States, the global premieres of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (DWP), and a beautiful Chanel Cruise show in Biarritz have kept fashion in a constant state of performance. Stylists like Micaela Erlanger, Erin Walsh, and Jessica Paster have been working overtime to ensure their DWP clients live up to the hype.

And yet, all of this feels like a prelude. Because next Monday, the industry will turn its gaze to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala, overseen by Anna Wintour.

This year’s dress code, Fashion is Art, suggests a return to seriousness, an attempt, perhaps, to re-anchor fashion in craft, history, and cultural value. But the subtext tells a different story. The 2026 gala has already been dubbed the “Tech Gala” by The Front Row's author Amy Odell, and not without reason. The evening is reportedly underwritten by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a symbolic passing of the torch from fashion patronage to tech capital.

The numbers alone are revealing. A table now costs 350,000 dollars; an individual ticket, 100,000 dollars—up from 75,000 dollars just last year. For most fashion brands, even established ones, this is no longer a marketing expense. It is an impossibility. For companies like Meta, OpenAI, or Amazon, however, it is negligible. When your founder’s net worth sits comfortably in the hundreds of billions, a Met table is less an investment than a rounding error.

Of course, this convergence has been building for years. Tech has long hovered at the edges of fashion’s most elite spaces, sponsoring, observing, learning. Amazon underwrote the gala as early as 2012. Instagram, Apple and Yahoo all have written their checks. But what was once peripheral now feels central. The patrons have changed, and with them, inevitably, the audience. As Odell’s says, the tech industry needs to invest in its female audience. A ticket for them equals cultural cachet.

Fashion’s most visible stage

This matters because the Met Gala has never been just a fundraiser. Yes, it supports the Costume Institute, which must independently finance its exhibitions. But culturally, the gala has functioned as fashion’s most visible stage, a rare moment when designers, editors, and entertainers converge to create something that transcends commerce. It is where fashion performs itself at its highest level.

Or at least, it was.

When access becomes so restricted that only corporate entities, particularly those outside the traditional fashion ecosystem, can participate, the balance shifts. The risk is not merely aesthetic, though one could argue that the tech world has yet to prove itself a reliable custodian of style. (The industry’s most famous figures are not exactly known for their sartorial instincts.) It is conceptual. Fashion, at its core, is a dialogue between creators and culture. If the room is filled with those who consume rather than contribute, what happens to that dialogue?

There is also the question of visibility. In the early 2000s, it would have been unthinkable for Silicon Valley figures to dominate the Met’s guest list. Not because they lacked influence, but because their influence was not visual. Their power operated behind the scenes, in systems, platforms, user experience. Fashion, by contrast, is inherently visual, expressive, and symbolic. The front row was reserved for those who shaped that language.

Today, that boundary has dissolved. Wealth appears to have become the primary access point, and wealth, increasingly, is concentrated in tech.

None of this is to argue that fashion should resist change or retreat into insularity. The industry has rightly evolved to become more inclusive, more global, more attuned to different forms of influence. But inclusivity is not the same as indiscriminate access. When the cost of entry excludes even the very brands that define fashion, something has gone awry.

There is, of course, still hope. Each year, despite the theatrics and the noise, there are moments that are unforgettable, when fashion reasserts itself. A silhouette, the beautiful pairing of a brand and celebrity, a gesture that cuts through the spectacle and reminds us why this all matters.

The question is whether those moments can survive in a room increasingly dominated by those for whom fashion is not a language, but a luxury good.

When only tech companies can afford to attend fashion’s most important night, the message is clear: fashion is no longer funding itself. It is being funded. And that distinction, subtle as it may seem, changes everything.