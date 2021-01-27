The top five menswear looks of FW21

The fall menswear digital runway shows and formats have come to an end and FashionUnited dissects five key looks for the upcoming season.

The Statement knit

Bold colours and interesting patterns are essential to statement knitwear, and was embraced by several designers for their FW21 collections. Those who delivered exciting novelty to the category went for all-out design, proposing directional sweaters that are playful, stand-out and anything but subtle. At Jil Sander, a brown and candy-apple red chunky knit summed up the look: bold, retro and comfortable. At JW Anderson a pansy-patterned cardigan was a joyful vision to behold, complete with matching shorts.

The Leisure Suit

Stiff, constructed suiting, has along with formalwear, been banished to the back of wardrobes everywhere. A softer, more relaxed tailored version has taken its place, with tactile materials and a focus on casual and comfort. Noone does it better than Lemaire, where layers of earthtones in soft cottons and wools mix workwear with homewear, pared-down and with enough sophistication for indoor and outdoor. Roomy cuts make these pieces liveable with just enough slouch and structure to adapt to any situation.

The Fashion Buy

Every season brings with it garments instantly recognisable for its design, marking a moment in time that elevates fashion to the ‘must-have’ qualities to purchase. These can be anything from unusual accessories to the aesthetic values of catwalk separates that compel fashion lovers to spend or at least justify their purchase. Prada’s FW21 long johns or leather bomber jackets spring to mind, as do Louis Vuitton’s chunky colourful belts and Dior’s collaboration with Scottish artist Peter Doig. The iPhone necklace at Fendi cements the tiny bag craze to menswear.

The Urban Cowboy

Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens is something of a denim afficionado and his urban cowboy references for FW21 have made us fall in love with jeans all over again. Take away the decorative and you are left with modern-day layered chaps, a cowboy-boot embroidered jean and lots of dreamy western references that we will want to wear as soon as we can leave the house.

Return of the Mac

Or in this case the Mackintosh and trenchcoat, a staple outerwear piece seen across the FW21 collections. At Louis Vuitton the trench was roomy and oversized, at Dries van Noten a classic gabardine coat was cut modern military style. At Ermenegildo Zegna a single-breasted version suggests business as usual, making it wise to invest in a trusted, timeless coat that will see you through for years to come.

All images by Catwalk Pictures