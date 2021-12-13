The Triarchy x Josephine Skriver sustainable denim collaboration officially launched

Josephine designed an 8 piece capsule using a proprietary sustainable denim fabric developed by Triarchy, along with other sustainable denim materials. The collection will launch exclusively with Bergdorf Goodman in NYC, as well as with Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Triarchy.com . Pricing ranges from $195 - $495 retail.

"It was a long road for Triarchy to find someone to collaborate with because equal to complimentary design aesthetics, we needed there to be an equal understanding of the importance of sustainability. Working with Josephine on fabric creation through design and wash direction with responsible manufacturing in mind all the way through is what makes this collaboration such a success."

TRIARCHY x JOSEPHINE SKRIVER

Triarchy developed exclusive materials with state-of-the-art fibers and to introduce these special fabrications, they partnered with Josephine Skriver on an 8 piece collaboration capsule featuring the highest level of sustainable denim styles across jackets, jeans, shirts, and the perfect overall.

">

The exclusive + sustainable denim fabrication is made using a blend of Naia™ Renew. This is created by using 66% Organic Cotton, 22% Tencel, and 12% Naia fiber. They have this fabric exclusively for a one-year time period. After the year is up, Triarchy will open up the fabric to any denim brand for their use. The materials for this collaboration include a second fabric consisting of 83% recycled content. This breakdown is 43% Refibra, 40% Recycled Cotton, and 17% Organic Cotton. The organic cotton certificate is available for viewing via a scannable QR code within each garment of the collaboration.

It was important to Triarchy that they created a denim collaboration with as much recycled material as possible, while also using certified organic + the new technology of Naia™ Renew to complete the weaving of the materials. As always, they are using the most state-of-the-art sustainable wash practices to complete the finished garments.