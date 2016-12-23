The world's fashion community pays tribute to Franca Sozzani

Luminaries from the international fashion community are sending their tributes to Franca Sozzani, the celebrated Italian Vogue editor in chief who suddenly passed away on 22 December after an undisclosed illness.

Giorgio Armani

"No one has been able to reinvent reality like Franca Sozzani has, illustrating it regularly in a tasteful and creative manner. She shaped things her own way and that never went unnoticed. I am truly going to miss looking for her in the darkness of the theater."

Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli in a joint statement

“We lost a person who gave everything to Italian fashion. Our feeling for Franca surpasses friendship after having worked together for our entire life.”

Donatella Versace in WWD

“Words cannot express how I am feeling right now. Franca Sozzani was like a sister to me. She was my friend and my confidant. She had a true heart and a soul full of love. Franca would always tell me the truth, no matter what. She did everything with passion, whether it was her passion for her family and friends, or her championing of Italian fashion. The world has lost the icon of Italian style and the epitome of feminine empowerment. I will miss her more than words can say.”

Anna Wintour wrote in a blog post on Vogue.com

In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence. She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking. She made everything she worked on appear effortless, regardless of whether it was an event for several hundred; a whirlwind trip to Africa to support the continent’s emerging designers, or the creation of yet another newsworthy, provocative and utterly spellbinding issue of Italian Vogue.”

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and CEO of Condé Nast International

"She was by far the most talented, influential and important person within the Condé Nast International organization. She made Italian Vogue a powerful and influential voice in the worlds of fashion and photography by publishing groundbreaking photography and journalism. In doing so she expanded Vogue beyond what had been the traditional model of a fashion magazine and often courted controversy by doing so. The greatest fashion photographers looked to Franca as the creative leader who would give them the freedom and the scope to produce their best work and they did so, month after month.”

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering

"I am shocked by this desperately sad news. The world of fashion has lost a great advocate; Kering and our fashion houses have lost a sharp eye for creativity, and I have lost a dear personal friend. Franca has always been alongside us from the first day, and I really appreciated her vision. I will miss Franca’s generosity, her passion for beauty, boldness and young talent, as well as her dedication to ensuring they were duly recognized."

Photographer Mario Sorrenti

I could only put into words how much I admired you, and how lucky I feel to have had the honor to work together for the last 25 years. You gave me a chance when I was just a kid. You were a true visionary and an inspirational woman. I will truly miss you. My heart is crying today.

Victoria Beckham

"I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP. x VB."

Federico Marchetti, CEO of Yoox Net-a-porter Group

"Franca Sozzani was a unique and wonderful woman, forceful and visionary, the ultimate Grande Dame; inspiring the whole fashion and cultural world with her personality. She tirelessly encouraged fresh talents, injecting a vibrancy to our industry, and pushed it to support so many worthy causes, amongst which Africa, especially Women in Africa ranked high in her heart. On a personal note she was a true friend and mentor, and I'll deeply miss our exchanges on all manner of topics. She'll be greatly missed."

Stella McCartney on Instagram

"This woman will live on forever in fashion and in my heart. She was more beautiful inside and out than many I have met and I am so sad she has left us, my heart reaches out to her beloved family this close to the holiday season, such deep sadness and I will miss your soul Franca, I will miss your smile and honesty, a true true lady to be admired on so many levels. x Stella."

Carlo Capasa, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president

“I’m broken. I knew she was sick, but I would have never imagined she was about to leave us. She was unique, she was a special one. She did so much for our fashion industry, but also for the whole of Made in Italy. She was Italy’s best ambassadress in the world. She is irreplaceable. She was sincere, authentic, extraordinary.”

British Vogue editor in chief Alexandra Shulman

“Franca was one of those people who really was legendary. Powerful, beautiful, intelligent and creatively adventurous, she was the perfect archetype of a Vogue editor and will be very much missed by those who have worked with her and admired her for many years.”

