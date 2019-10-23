The Fashion Awards 2019 nominees have been announced by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London, according to a press release. Bottega Veneta, the fashion house that gained great popularity under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, has been nominated in four categories, including 'Brand of the year' and 'Designer of the year'. Loewe and Gucci are also in the race for four titles.

The winners will be announced on December 2. The British Fashion Awards are presented annually by the British Fashion Council and aim to recognize and promote British fashion talent.

The shortlist (in alphabetical order):

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta

Gucci

Jacquemus

Loewe

Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Sofia Prantera for Aries

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Business Leader

Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Model of the Year

Adesuwa Aighewi

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe

Alyx

Fenty

Marine Serre

Martine Rose

Moncler Genius

