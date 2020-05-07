This is how POM Amsterdam supports their retailers in these unsettling times

In the past months fashion brand POM Amsterdam has started various initiatives to support their retailers in these unsettling times. “Our retailers are of great importance to us. We are therefore focusing all new activities to support them, rather than placing POM Amsterdam first,” states Founder Liesbeth Lotgering.

Together with POM’s strategic online marketing partner, May Brand Builders, POM has created three online tutorials to help retailers shift sales from offline to online. The tutorials help retailers without online stores to set up online marketing and sales. For retailers who are more experienced in the online spectrum, the tutorials provide tips and tricks to help optimize their online goals.

With the set-up of a Business Instagram account (@pom_amsterdambusiness), POM aims to engage more with their retailers and provide inspiration and best practices. A new way to share knowledge and keep the conversation going.

A third initiative again focused on retailers, instead of end-customers. POM provided 200 silk ‘One in a million’ shawls for their retailers who wanted to surprise a special woman with a warm-hearted gift. The retailers decided whom to send the shawl to; this could be anyone from an honourable friend or neighbour, to a sister or loyal customer. “In these times you find out how creative and efficient your teams are; I’m super proud of all the ideas and initiatives that we have come up with to bring POM and our retailers further in these troubled times,” expresses Liesbeth.

About POM Amsterdam

Since 2011, the sisters behind POM Amsterdam, Liesbeth and Violet Lotgering, design high-quality shawls and clothing, which are sold through 600 sales points worldwide. The collection consists of elegant and feminine styles, characterised by powerful colours, pronounced prints, fun details and the use of fine and natural fabrics. The prints tell a unique story and are hand-painted by Liesbeth and Violet from the studio in Amsterdam.