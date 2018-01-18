Thrasher – authenticity and the merchandise trend

The logo and merchandising trend continues. The skate magazine Thrasher is, to the delight of some and annoyance of others, probably the most prominent example of this phenomenon. Skating is cool and even non-skaters want to have a share of the coolness pie. For a couple of seasons now Thrasher merch has been flying off the shelves like hot cakes – whether it’s sweaters, shirts or pink girls’ underwear: products featuring the burning flames logo are top sellers.

Thrasher is a skateboarding magazine that was started in January 1981 by Kevin Thatcher, Eric Swenson and Fausto Vitello and published by High Speed Productions, Inc. in San Francisco, USA. The publication, which is also called the ‘bible’ of skating, is mostly composed of skateboarding and music articles, photography, interviews and skate park reviews.

The makers behind the magazine are unimpressed with the fashion crowd appropriating their coolness. “We’re not sending any packages to Justin Bieber or Rihanna, or these damned clowns,” says Thrasher Editor-in-Chief Jake Phelps in an interview with Highsnobiety. He advises people to justify their fashion statements with blood, sweat and tears on the streets in line with the idea that: anyone who wants to wear Thrasher merchandise also has to endure the injuries and falls that are part and parcel of skating. So much for authenticity. What is certain is that the true skaters and the real readers/customers of Thrasher will still be there when the fashion train has long since departed.

Until that time everyone interested in Thrasher will find it at Bright in Berlin.

DATE



16 & 18 January 2018

OPENING TIMES



16 + 17 January 2018 10:00-19:00



18 January 2018 10:00-17:00

LOCATION



ARENA BERLIN



Am Flutgraben 1



Berlin, Germany

Image: Thrasher Magazine Facebook page