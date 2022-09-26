Three colour trends at SS23 Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, September 20. As was the case in New York and London, colour played a major role in the various designer collections. Three colours in particular were heavily featured; bright shades of blue, celadon green and a range of skin-toned neutrals. From Alberta Ferretti, look 3 was a blue silk blazer over a chiffon blouse and skirt in bright orange. At Fendi, Kim Jones collaborated with Silvia Venturini Fendi on the SS23 collection. The designers showed many garments in this particular shade of green. Look 10 combined pique pants with a leather top decorated with a white flat flower and darker green ribbon design. Model Eléonore Ghiuritan carried a bright white handbag and wore lug soled shoes in a matching green shade. At Ermanno Scervino, Ermanno Daelli experimented with faux leather. For look 21, this material was used for a double breasted blazer with soft bell bottoms, both in a nude shade. A bralette, bucket hat and satchel, all in pink, completed the outfit.

At No21, for look 2, Alessandro Dell’Acqua combined a turquoise button-down shirt with a black cardigan and a transparent vinyl skirt over red shorts.

At Ports 61, Karl Templer deconstructed looks and put them back together with a twist. Look 21 included sweater knit pants in green and bright blue under a tunic in navy with blue sleeves. A green vest was sewn asymmetrically to the front.

Luisa Beccaria showed a bright blue fit and flare dress with a scoop neck.

Somewhat surprisingly, shades of celadon green showed up on many runways. At Gucci, Alessandro Michele double exposed his collection on 68 sets of twins. Look 53 included a cropped top with cheongsam fastenings in celadon green with a purple trim. On the bottom was a silk skirt in pink with orange embroidery with a Chinese motif. It was accessorized with zebra print long gloves and animal print hosiery. Slide sandals were covered in pearls.

At Max Mara, celadon green was used for a total look that included a long coat over boy shorts and a bandeau bra with matching cap.

Like Gucci, Etro showed a Chinese inspired embroidered motif on a pair of celadon shorts, teamed with a short sleeve polo shirt in the same colour.

Walter Chiapponi designed the SS23 collection for Tod’s. Supermodel and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni, walked first in a three-piece shirt-suit under a coat. She carried a satchel and wore loafers. Every piece was coloured in a pink shade of nude.

At Giada, Gabriele Colangelo used a range of skin tones. Look 18 consisted of a mid-length dress in an orange tinged neutral with a super wide striped cummerbund.

At Andreadamo, designer Andrea Adamo was inspired by the beach and the ocean. Hence, look 10 was styled in the manner of a wetsuit with the top half folded at the waist and worn as a layer over pants. This was shown in a nude colour matched to a bright orange knit top.