Three top color trends for SS23 from New York Fashion Week

Taking place from Friday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 14, New York Fashion Week returned for the spring/summer 2023 season with six days of in-person runway shows and presentations. Designers made a major fashion statement using strong color combinations focused on mixes of blue, purple and orange.

Blue +

Image: Courtesy, Prabal Gurung SS23

At Prabal Gurung the focus was on individuality and several designs displayed a state of dishabille reminiscent of ‘nineties night clubbing attire. Look 16 included a sky blue slip dress with a royal blue overskirt. Meanwhile, design duo Proenza Schouler showed a turquoise blue fitted lace shirt with a satin collar and cuffs teamed with flared royal blue lace pants on model Achenrin Madit.

Image: Courtesy, Michael Kors SS23

Michael Kors showed a sensual collection reminiscent of the 1970’s. Look 50 included a sequined below-the-knee turquoise wrap skirt teamed with a deep vee sweater in sky blue.

Purple +

Image: Courtesy, Coach SS23

At Coach, Stuart Vevers showed a pieced-in mid-length leather coat in two shades of pale purple matched to beige. A black leather skirt with a silver belted trim peaked out from underneath. The look was accessorized with a lime green vinyl handbag.

Image: Courtesy, Ulla Johnson SS23

Ulla Johnson has always featured a handcrafted look and this season was no exception. The designer teamed a space dyed sweater in purple, red and orange over a tiered tie dye dress. At Naeem Khan, look 10 was a lilac silk blouse with a pussy bow over short shorts in green with a flower print.

Orange +

Image: Courtesy, Carolina Herrera SS23

Harmonised orange or orange mixed with other colors, was the third prominent color trend in New York. For the Carolina Herrera SS23 collection, Wes Gordon showed a mini slip dress with a squared off neckline in broad two-tone orange stripes. At Altuzarra, Ashley Radjarame wore a matching orange mini skirt and laced up shirt with a hand painted silver and black abstract design on top.

Image: Courtesy, Dion Lee SS23

New York-based Australian Dion Lee, took a body-con approach for his collection of mostly separates. Look 25 on Fleur Breijer included pieced-in leather pants rendered in a mix of orange, beige and black and shown with a black asymmetrical halter top.