Timeline: How Scotch & Soda expanded across the globe

Amsterdam-based denim label Scotch & Soda first sprang into the market back in 1985 with the launch of a single men's wear collection. What first began as a small business has rapidly become a chain with more than 150 stores and over than 8000 concessions around the world. Scotch & Soda, Maison Scotch and children's collection, which together cover three customer segments, all fall under the same umbrella of the Dutch fashion company and can be found across the globe, from America to Japan.

It was not until the company was acquired by Kellwood Co. in 2011, that the company began to take steps towards international expansion. FashionUnited lines up the crucial moments which have led Scotch & Soda’s to become an internationally recognizable brand.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a timeframe (in the gray bar) to learn more.

Photo: Scotch & Soda