Tom Ford products removed from boutique after refusing to dress Melania Trump

Fashion has gone political as one of America's best-known multi brand boutiques, Wynn Las Vegas, has discontinued selling Tom Ford's products after the designer publicly stated he refused to dress the incoming First Lady, Melania Trump.

Ford stated he declined to dress Melania Trump several years ago noting Trump "was not necessarily my image" and that his clothes are too expensive for first ladies as they need to relate to a wider demographic.

Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver confirmed the hotel removed the Tom Ford line of cosmetics and sunglasses from Wynn-owned stores over the weekend, but declined to say why.

Donald Trump was quick to rebuke the brush-off, and in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday reiterated Steve Wynn “said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

Photo credit: Melania Trump, source: Wikipedia