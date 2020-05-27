Tommy Hilfiger takes 'see now, buy now' strategy to end consumer

Tommy Hilfiger is continuing its ‘see now, buy now’ selling strategy, livestreaming its latest collection edit online.

The PVH-owned brand unveiled its proposal for Summer 2020 on its website via a 30-minute broadcast, which will remain accessible for a further two weeks.

The video shows the brand’s Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Tommy Sport collections immediately available for sale to the end consumer.

“Today we must push our ‘see now-buy now’ philosophy to remain relevant where, when and how consumers they live fashion, “Hilfiger told WWD.

To make the event interactive, several guests and influencers were featured in the livestream, which allowed views from home to ask questions, vote on some topics and take part in quizzes. Connected customers also had the opportunity to add favorite looks to a virtual shopping bag and make an immediate purchase.

“Fashion shows have been around for a long time, we want to evolve. I don’t think there is anything that can take its place, what we have done is probably to bring together a few situations. This is certainly one of the ideas we are happy to have launched to evolve the ‘see now-buy now’ mentality, “ Hilfiger’s chief marketing officer Michael Scheiner told WWD.

The live selling event may be an interactive way to reach consumers and avoid the wholesale middlemen.

“Think of it almost as a commercial way to create a brand experience that the consumer can engage with and purchase if they’d like to,” Scheiner added.

