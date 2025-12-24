Top 10 female runway models 2026: Bhavitha Mandava and more

Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy staged the house’s annual Métiers d’Art show in a disused New York subway station. At the start of the show, a lone figure descended the stairs onto the platform: it was Bhavitha Mandava, a recent NYU graduate from India.

Credits: Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In a fitting twist, Mandava was discovered just over a year ago on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station and has since become something of a muse for Blazy—first at Bottega Veneta and now at Chanel.

Credits: Bottega Veneta SS25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Recently profiled by The New York Times and boasting an Instagram following of more than 400,000, she is poised for a standout year ahead. Expect to see much more of her in 2026.

Here are the ten female models who walked the most major shows in 2025—and who we anticipate will continue to dominate the runways in 2026.

Betsy Gaghan

Credits: Chloé SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Next New York

IG Handle: betsygaghan

IG Followers: 14.4K

2025 Runways Walked: 74

Hejia Li

Credits: Chanel SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: esee model mgmnt, Shanghai

IG Handle: hejialiiiii

IG Followers: 5K

2025 Runways Walked: 70

Sara Caballero

Credits: Victoria Beckham SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chilean/Spanish

Agency: Elite Paris

IG Handle: saaracaballero

IG Followers: 12.5K

2025 Runways Walked: 68

Awar Odhiang

Credits: Hermès SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: Mode Models Calgary

IG Handle: awarodhiang

IG Followers: 57.3K

2025 Runways Walked: 67

Luiza Perote

Credits: Mugler SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Brazilian

Agency: Evol Mngmnt São Paulo

IG Handle: luizaperotee

IG Followers: 104K

2025 Runways Walked: 63

Penelope Ternes

Credits: Dries Van Noten SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: German

Agency: Women Mngmnt, New York

IG Handle: penelope.ternes

IG Followers: 11.6K

2025 Runways Walked: 33

Lulu Tenney

Credits: Isabel Marant SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative, New York

IG Handle: lulutenney

IG Followers: 79K

2025 Runways Walked: 33

Agel Akol

Credits: Balmain SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: the Nobles Mngmnt Calgary

IG Handle: agellyva

IG Followers: 3K

2025 Runways Walked: 32

Athiec Geng

Credits: Ferragamo SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Fusion Models, New York

IG Handle: athiec_geng

IG Followers: 4K

2025 Runways Walked: 32

Sascha Rajasalu

Credits: Saint Laurent FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Swedish/Estonian

Agency: MIKAs Stockholm

IG Handle: Sascha._.alexandra

IG Followers: 12K

2025 Runways Walked: 32