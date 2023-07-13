Top 10 runway models of the ss24 menswear shows: diversity was the key factor
The ss24 menswear shows in London, Milan and Paris ran between June 9 and June 25, 2023. Designers were keen to introduce fresh faces to model their collections. Six of the ten men who walked the most shows were people of color, proving how seriously the fashion industry takes diversity on the runways these days.
Dara Gueye
Shows walked: 12
Nationality: Senegalese
IG handle: dara__gueye
IG followers: 6K
Agency: Ewa Talents Management (Milan)
Mamuor Awk Majeng
Shows walked: 12
Nationality: South Sudanese
IG handle: maamuor
IG followers: 33.7K
Agency: Elite Paris
Awwal Adeoti
Shows walked: 11
Nationality: Nigerian
IG handle: awwal_adeoti
IG followers: 1.7K
Agency: Models 1 (London)
Craig Shimirimana
Shows walked: 10
Nationality: Burundian
IG handle: craig_shimirimana
IG followers: 2.3K
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)
Dante ScheckShows walked: 10
Nationality: Belgian
IG handle: dantescheck
IG followers: 1K
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)
Nicola MacchiShows walked: 10
Nationality: Italian
IG handle: nico._mac
IG followers: 1K
Agency: Garçons by Gervais (Paris)
Zakaria Dau
Shows walked: 10
Nationality: South Sudanese
IG handle: iam.zacky
IG followers: 4.7K
Agency: PRM Agency
Antoine Brabant
Shows walked: 9
Nationality: French
IG handle: antoinebrabant
IG followers: 1.6K
Agency: The Ølz (Paris)
Danilo Markovic
Shows walked: 9
Nationality: Serbian
IG handle: n/a
IG followers: n/a
Agency: Rapture Management (Antwerp)
Douta Sidibe
Shows walked: 9
Nationality: Senegalese
IG handle: douta_sidibe
IG followers: 1.3K
Agency: The Ølz (Paris)