Top 3 luxury dogwear accessories Meomari

Braided collar

This braided dog collar, meticulously crafted with precision and care, forms an enchanting array of light that delicately dances with every movement. It's fine threads intertwine, creating a mesmerizing tapestry that exudes an air of elegance and sophistication, akin to a piece of fine jewelry. It's delicate nature and inherent strength create a captivating duality that mesmerizes the beholder. Handcrafted from intricately braided mesh metal, this braided dog collar is a testament to unparalleled artistry. This extraordinary creation, although delicate in appearance, possesses a strength that defies expectations.

Credits: Meomari, courtesy of the brand

Braided leash

A mesmerizing fusion of delicacy and strength that transcends the conventional. This braided leash is designed to be mixed and matched with our leather handles and braided handles. Handcrafted in Italy from intricately braided brass mesh and Ruthenium coated. This extraordinary creation is akin to a piece of jewelry.

Credits: Meomari, courtesy of the brand

Harness

This dog harness embodies a perfect fusion of ergonomics and unrivaled comfort. Handcrafted in Italy from scratch-resistant saffiano leather on the outside, and soft nappa leather on the inside. The hand-mounted brass hardware is adorned with a Ruthenium coating. The ergonomic dog harness nestles snugly against your dog's body, ensuring a secure fit that doesn't compromise on breathability or freedom of movement. Every contour and curve has been meticulously designed, tested, and crafted to ensure an impeccable fit, effortlessly conforming to your dog's body while facilitating unrestricted movement and seamless communication between you and your dog.

Credits: Meomari, courtesy of the brand