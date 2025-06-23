Top 3 swimwear styles for summer: Confidence and color

When BARTS dipped its toes into the swimwear world back in 2018, the move felt like a natural extension of the brand’s DNA. With roots in vibrant beach culture and a flair for functional fun, the collection was built around one sunny principle: swimwear should make you feel as good as you look. Fast forward to today, and the swimwear line has become a true summer staple, bursting with prints, color pops, and silhouettes that flatter every body.

It’s not just about sunshine and bikinis. The swimwear category has become an essential part of BARTS’ year-round strategy. By extending its offering into warmer seasons, the brand has strengthened retailer relationships and ensured a smoother sales rhythm. With over 1,200 points of sale for summer alone, the label is showing that a strong seasonal expansion can be a smart business move.

FashionUnited spoke with the BARTS design team to uncover the ideas and inspirations shaping their latest swimwear collection. The result? A look behind the seams at standout styles and smart strategies that bring value to both consumers and retailers. Here are the top three styles making a splash in 2025.

1. New plunge shaping swimsuit

This one-piece wonder combines the best of both worlds: confidence and comfort. The newly introduced plunge version of BARTS’ beloved shaping swimsuit features a deep neckline, high-cut leg, and subtly cheeky back, all while offering the sculpting power and secure fit the brand is known for. Ideal for lounging poolside or styled under a linen shirt for summer cocktails, it is a piece designed to make wearers feel sexy and supported.

Credits: BARTS

2. High-support sporty top

There’s no denying it: the gym-to-swim trend is going strong, and BARTS is right on cue. This new high-support top brings sporty energy to the beach, offering a fit that feels like your favorite sports bra (but way cuter). Designed for movement and confidence, it is perfect for beach volleyball, paddle boarding, or chasing the ice cream truck. Pair it with any matching bottom or throw it under a flowy blouse post-swim.

Credits: BARTS

3. Cheeky high waist bikini bottom

Classic with a twist, this updated high waist bottom adds some flirt to the fit. It hugs the tummy, elongates the legs, and offers a slightly cheekier cut at the back, delivering that perfect balance between retro glamour and modern boldness. It is body positive, bold, and bound to be a bestseller.

Credits: BARTS

B2B bonus: Why retailers choose BARTS swimwear

Beyond the product itself, BARTS knows how to make retailers smile. Its B2B approach emphasizes flexibility and collaboration, offering pre-order options alongside speedy in-season deliveries so buyers can adapt to real-time demand. Retailers also benefit from thoughtful packaging and clean product segmentation, making merchandising as breezy as a beach day. The collections are designed to work hard on the shop floor. With easy-to-merchandise color stories, modular top and bottom combinations, the assortment invites cross-selling and encourages impulse buys. Whether your customer is heading to the Riviera or the local pool, there is a BARTS piece for them.

Credits: BARTS

Always summer-ready

With swimwear now a firmly established pillar of the brand, BARTS is proving it can do more than keep heads warm. It can turn them, too. Each collection stays true to the their formula: comfort, quality, color, and that signature touch of cheeky charm. From shaping suits to sporty separates, the brand invites everyone to dive into the season with confidence and a big, sun-soaked smile.